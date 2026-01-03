Photos: Serrano and Tellez weigh-in for unified 126-pound titles

Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez weighed in and faced off ahead of their unified 126-pound championship bout. The contest headlines the first MVP fight card of the year, live from Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3. Serrano puts her WBA and WBO titles on the line.

Puerto Rico’s Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) came in at 125.6 lbs, making it official for her title defense. Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of Vero Beach, Florida, registered 126.6 lbs, 0.6 lbs over the required limit.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, defending WBA 135-pound champion Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, also made it official. Both fighters tipped the scales at 134.8 lbs.

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (7-0-1, 3 KOs) weighed in at 111.4 lbs for his bout against former champion Jonathan Gonzalez (28-4-1, 14 KOs), who showed 112 lbs. The two Puerto Ricans clash for the vacant interim WBA 112-pound title atop the prelims.

Check out the current Serrano vs Tellez lineup and weights below.

Amanda Serrano and Reina Tellez during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han and Holly Holm during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Tania Walters during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Ebanie Bridges and Alexis Mones during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa and Jonathan Gonzalez during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro and Alfredo Cruz during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Henry Lebron and Juan Tapia during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Chris Echevarria and Gabriel Bernardi Cruz during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Alexis Chaparro and Augusto Leal Salazar during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Elise Soto and Liliana Martinez during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Abner Figueroa Cotto and Edwin Rodriguez during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Yandiel Lozano and Johniel Ramos Cotto during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan and Justin Hill during the weigh in on January 2, 2026, ahead of their bout in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

The Serrano vs Tellez weights are as follows:

Main card

Amanda Serrano (125.6 lbs) vs. Reina Tellez (126.6 lbs)

Stephanie Han (134.8 lbs) vs. Holly Holm (134.8 lbs)

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (117.4 lbs) vs. Tania Walters (117 lbs)

Ebanie Bridges (117.8 lbs) vs. Alexis Mones (116.6 lbs)

Prelims

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (111.4 lbs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (112 lbs)

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (126 lbs) vs. Alfredo Cruz (126.6 lbs)

Henry Lebron (129 lbs) vs. Juan Tapia (129.8 lbs)

Chris Echevarria (122 lbs) vs. Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (122.6 lbs)

Alexis Chaparro (159 lbs) vs. Augusto Leal Salazar (158.8 lbs)

Elise Soto (127.2 lbs) vs. Liliana Martinez (128.8 lbs)

Abner Figueroa Cotto (117.6 lbs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (117.4 lbs)

Yandiel Lozano (130 lbs) vs. Johniel Ramos Cotto (130.6 lbs)

Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan (118 lbs) vs. Justin Hill (116.6 lbs)