Ramirez vs Richards interim title fight rescheduled for June in Montreal

The bout between Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards has been rescheduled for June 4 at the Casino de Montreal. Richards puts his interim WBA light heavyweight title on the line, making the first defense of his belt. The clash between two 33-year-old southpaws is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Venezuela’s Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) and Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) of the UK were originally set to battle at the same venue in February. The contest was canceled after Ramirez withdrew due to a medical issue that led to hospitalization.

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Ramirez claimed the title with a seventh-round TKO against Jerome Pampellone last August. Richards – who earlier in his career held the IBO super middleweight belt – defeated Dylan Courtney by points last September, bouncing back from a loss to Steed Woodall the previous June.

“Being a champion isn’t just about fighting, it’s also about knowing how to handle the moments when you can’t,” Ramirez said. “Not being able to step into the ring in February was difficult, but it now allows me to come back even stronger.”

“On June 4, there’s no more waiting. I am the champion, and I’m coming to show it to everyone – Richards first.”

Richards said, “I am delighted to be back fighting at world level. The cancellation of the fight was unfortunate, but I’m glad it has been rescheduled and looking forward to the encounter. The date has changed, but the goal stays the same.”

“Albert Ramirez is a top opponent, and I know what I bring to the table. It’s two of the best in the world at 175 lb facing each other.”

“The goal is about becoming interim champion and putting myself in position to become a WBA world champion at 175 lbs.”

Among the confirmed undercard bouts, Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico takes on Samuel Jaime Rodriguez (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Guerrero brings his WBC Continental Americas welterweight strap to the ring.

The Ramirez vs Richards lineup also includes:

Imam Khataev (11-1, 10 KOs) vs. TBA, Khataev’s NABF light heavyweight title

Dzmitry Asanau (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA, Asanau’s IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas lightweight titles

Jhon Orobio (17-0, 15 KOs) vs. TBA, Orobio’s WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title

Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight

Wyatt Sanford (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight