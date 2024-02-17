Sivenathi Nontshinga stops Adrian Curiel to take revenge & reclaim title

Sivenathi Nontshinga became a two-time IBF light flyweight champion, when he faced Adrian Curiel in the main event live from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Friday, February 16. The pair squared off in the immediate rematch following their first fight last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, where the latter claimed the belt by knockout in the second round.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship rematch also ended prior to the final bell. Nontshinga, who was deducted a paint in the seventh round for clash of heads, secured the win via stoppage dominating Curiel with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 44 seconds into the 10th round.

Going into the 10th round, Nontshinga was behind on two of the judges’ scorecards that read 86-84, 85-85, 87-83 in favor of Curiel.

Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 scorecards | Twitter/Matchroom Boxing

With the victory by TKO, Sivenathi Nontshinga avenged his defeated and regained the title. The 25-year-old native of Newlands, South Africa returned to winning ways and improved to 13-1, 10 KOs.

Adrian Curiel dropped to 24-5-1, 5 KOs. Mexico City’s 24-year-old didn’t succeed in his first championship defense and lost the belt.

Sivenathi Nontshinga TKO’s Adrian Curiel in 10th round

In the co-main event, Mexico City’s former featherweight world champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) fought fellow-Mexican Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 95-95, 95-95 and 95-96.

Among other results, Mexico’s unbeaten super bantamweight Arturo Popoca (13-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated his compatriot Ernesto Garcia Flores (11-4, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision. With the victory, he landed the WBC Continental Americas title. The scores were 98-91, 98-91, 100-89.

Plus, Sergio Chirino Sanchez (22-1, 12 KOs) eliminated Dennis Contreras (24-14-1, 22 KOs) at super bantamweight. The all-Mexican showdown was stopped at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the third round.