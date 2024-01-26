Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mauricio Lara returns against Daniel Lugo in co-feature to Curiel vs Nontshinga 2

Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 airs live on DAZN from Oaxaca, Mexico

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Mauricio Lara faces Daniel Lugo in Oaxaca, Mexico
Mauricio Lara | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Former world champion Mauricio Lara makes his ring return against Daniel Lugo live from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Friday, February 16. The pair squares off in an all-Mexican bout serving as the co-feature to Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) was in action last May in Manchester, where he faced former champion Leigh Wood in a rematch. The 25-year-old was expected to make the first defense of the WBA featherweight belt that he had claimed against the latter last February. The Mexico city native lost the title prior to the fight, after British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) declared it would be unsafe for him to continue making weight following his mid-week check. The fight went ahead with Wood coming out victorious by unanimous decision and taking the vacant title.

Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old of Hermosillo, Sonora won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Miguel Angel Torres Nunez. Earlier in 2023, he stopped Gerardo Martinez Perez and Edgar Martinez Barron in the seventh and third round, respectively.

In the previously announced main event, Mexico’s newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) faces South Africa’s former titleholder Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) in a rematch. Their first fight last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco ended in favor of Curiel, who knocked Nontshinga out in the second round.

Going through the ropes in Oaxaca, 24-year-old Curiel of Mexico City makes the first defense of his belt and eyes his third win in a row. 25-year-old Nontshinga of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to take revenge and regain the title.

The bouts featured on Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.