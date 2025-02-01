Azim vs Lipinets results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Adam Azim faces Sergey Lipinets at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, February 1. The pair square off in a 12-round bout at lightweight. The vacant WBO belt is at stake.

Unbeaten 22-year-old Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) of the UK kicks off the year following two successful outings in 2024 against Ohara Davies and Enock Poulsen. Kazakhstan-born 35-year-old former IBF 140-pound champion Lipinets (18-3-1, 13 KOs) targets his second win in a row after taking a UD against Robbie Davies Jr. last May.

The 12-round co-main event pits British Callum Simpson (16-0, 11 KOs) against Elvis Ahorgah (13-2, 12 KOs) of Ghana. Simpson’s Commonwealth super middleweight strap is on the line.

Also on the card is an eight-round cruiserweight matchup between Scotland-based Scott Forrest (7-0, 4 KOs) of South Africa and England-based Aurel Ignat (8-0, 7 KOs) of Moldova. Plus, Jeamie Tshikeva (7-1, 4 KOs) and Michael Webster (10-2, 6 KOs) meet in an all-British 10-round contest at heavyweight.

Azim vs Lipinets live stream is available on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK. The start time is 2:00 pm ET and 7:00 pm GMT, respectively. Free prelims start at 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT.

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets results

Get Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets

Callum Simpson vs. Elvis Ahorgah

Scott Forrest vs. Aurel Ignat

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Michael Webster

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)