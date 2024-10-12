Photos: Three titles official at BKFC Spain with Tenaglia vs Soto in main event

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Spain on October 12 with three BKFC titles contested at Marbella Arena. A day before the fight show, the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Franco Tenaglia (3-0) and Tony Soto (6-0) square off for the vacant lightweight title. Both fighters successfully made the required 155 lbs championship limit. Tenaglia of Argentina weighed-in at 154.6 lbs. Soto of Hickory, North Carolina showed 154.4 lbs.

In the co-main event, Austin Trout (2-0) defends his welterweight strap against Rico Franco (9-2). Both fighters also made weight for their 165 lbs bout. Former boxing world champion Trout of El Paso, TX came in at 164.6 lbs. Franco the UK was 163.9 lbs.

In the third title fight, middleweight champion David Mundell (8-1) of Oldsmar, FL defends his belt against British challenger Danny Christie (5-1). The fighters also successfully hit the 175 lbs mark, showing 174.1 lbs and 174.5 lbs, respectively.

Check out the full BKFC Spain card and weights below.

Franco Tenaglia | BKFC

Tony Soto | BKFC

Tony Soto and Franco Tenaglia | BKFC

Austin Trout | BKFC

Rico Franco | BKFC

Rico Franco and Austin Trout go head to head | BKFC

David Mundell | BKFC

Danny Christie | BKFC

Danny Christie and David Mundell | BKFC

Conor McGregor and David Feldman | BKFC

Mike Jurik and Dan Chapman | BKFC

James Lilley and Felipe da Silva Maia | BKFC

Deborah Melhorn and Hannah Rankin | BKFC

Ben Davis and Oscar Stephens-Willis | BKFC

Maxime Bellamy and Yunus Emre Batan | BKFC

Radek Stadler and Nico Gaffie come face to face | BKFC

Jose Daniel and Arbi Chakaev | BKFC

David Mora and Fran Suarez | BKFC

BKFC Spain fight card

Main card

Franco Tenaglia (154.6) vs. Tony Soto (154.4)

Austin Trout (164.6) vs. Rico Franco (163.9)

David Mundell (174.1) vs. Danny Christie (174.5)

Dan Chapman (145.9) vs. Mike Jurik (145.6)

Felipe da Silva (162) Maia vs. James Lilley (157.3)

Hannah Rankin (146.5) vs. Deborah Melhorn (145.7)

Oscar Stephens-Willis (154.5) vs. Ben Davis (151.1)

Yunus Emre Batan (175.5) vs. Maxime Bellamy (175.1)

Prelims