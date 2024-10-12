Subscribe
Photos: Three titles official at BKFC Spain with Tenaglia vs Soto in main event

Tenaglia & Soto clash for vacant lightweight title, Trout defends welterweight belt against Franco, Mundell defends middleweight strap against Christie

By Parviz Iskenderov
Conor McGregor at BKFC Spain weigh-ins
Conor McGregor at the BKFC Spain: Tenaglia vs Soto official weigh-ins | BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Spain on October 12 with three BKFC titles contested at Marbella Arena. A day before the fight show, the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Franco Tenaglia (3-0) and Tony Soto (6-0) square off for the vacant lightweight title. Both fighters successfully made the required 155 lbs championship limit. Tenaglia of Argentina weighed-in at 154.6 lbs. Soto of Hickory, North Carolina showed 154.4 lbs.

In the co-main event, Austin Trout (2-0) defends his welterweight strap against Rico Franco (9-2). Both fighters also made weight for their 165 lbs bout. Former boxing world champion Trout of El Paso, TX came in at 164.6 lbs. Franco the UK was 163.9 lbs.

In the third title fight, middleweight champion David Mundell (8-1) of Oldsmar, FL defends his belt against British challenger Danny Christie (5-1). The fighters also successfully hit the 175 lbs mark, showing 174.1 lbs and 174.5 lbs, respectively.

Check out the full BKFC Spain card and weights below.

Franco Tenaglia
Franco Tenaglia | BKFC
Tony Soto
Tony Soto | BKFC
Tony Soto and Franco Tenaglia
Tony Soto and Franco Tenaglia | BKFC
Austin Trout
Austin Trout | BKFC
Rico Franco
Rico Franco | BKFC
Rico Franco and Austin Trout go head to head
Rico Franco and Austin Trout go head to head | BKFC
David Mundell
David Mundell | BKFC
Danny Christie
Danny Christie | BKFC
Danny Christie and David Mundell
Danny Christie and David Mundell | BKFC
Conor McGregor and David Feldman
Conor McGregor and David Feldman | BKFC
Mike Jurik and Dan Chapman
Mike Jurik and Dan Chapman | BKFC
James Lilley and Felipe da Silva Maia
James Lilley and Felipe da Silva Maia | BKFC
Deborah Melhorn and Hannah Rankin
Deborah Melhorn and Hannah Rankin | BKFC
Ben Davis and Oscar Stephens-Willis
Ben Davis and Oscar Stephens-Willis | BKFC
Maxime Bellamy and Yunus Emre Batan
Maxime Bellamy and Yunus Emre Batan | BKFC
Radek Stadler and Nico Gaffie
Radek Stadler and Nico Gaffie come face to face | BKFC
Jose Daniel and Arbi Chakaev
Jose Daniel and Arbi Chakaev | BKFC
David Mora and Fran Suarez
David Mora and Fran Suarez | BKFC

BKFC Spain fight card

Main card

  • Franco Tenaglia (154.6) vs. Tony Soto (154.4)
  • Austin Trout (164.6) vs. Rico Franco (163.9)
  • David Mundell (174.1) vs. Danny Christie (174.5)
  • Dan Chapman (145.9) vs. Mike Jurik (145.6)
  • Felipe da Silva (162) Maia vs. James Lilley (157.3)
  • Hannah Rankin (146.5) vs. Deborah Melhorn (145.7)
  • Oscar Stephens-Willis (154.5) vs. Ben Davis (151.1)
  • Yunus Emre Batan (175.5) vs. Maxime Bellamy (175.1)

Prelims

  • Nico Gaffie (145.8) vs. Radek Stadler (145)
  • Arbi Chakaev (208.1) vs. Jose Daniel (207.9)
  • Fran Suarez (155.3) vs. David Mora (155.9)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

