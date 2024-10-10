Photos: Austin Trout, Franco Tenaglia, David Mundell & more at BKFC Spain presser

Austin Trout, Franco Tenaglia, David Mundell and other fighters featured on the BKFC Spain fight card previewed their bouts and went face-to-face at the press conference. The bare knuckle boxing event airs live from Marbella Arena on October 12.

Atop the fight card, Franco Tenaglia (3-0) of Argentina faces Tony Soto (6-0) of Hickory, North Carolina. The pair battles it out for the vacant title at lightweight.

“I represent both Spain and Argentina, and all Hispanic people,” Franco Tenaglia said. “I come from the streets, and that’s going to make the difference on Saturday. I’ll let my fists speak on Saturday.”

Tony Soto said: “This is a surreal moment, and I’m just ready to put on a show for the fans. I love it here, and I’m just here to put on a [expletive] show for these beautiful people. Let’s go!”

“I’m going to wear that man down like a cheap [expletive] tire. I can’t wait.”

Franco Tenaglia | BKFC

Tony Soto | BKFC

Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto come face-to-face | BKFC

The co-feature pits former boxing world champion Austin Trout (2-0) of El Paso, TX against Rico Franco (9-2) the UK. Trout brings to the ring his welterweight belt.

“As a two-sport world champion, this is the one that means the most to me,” Austin Trout said. “It confirms what I’ve always known in my mind – I’m a bad man in that ring and these fists are special. It takes a special person to get to the top of one game, and then come to this brutal game. Tough men ain’t got the balls to do this, so this confirms that I’m one of the baddest [expletive] in the game.”

Rico Franco said: “This has been an incredible journey. On Saturday night, this right hand is going to crunch on his skull, he’s going to feel it. That’s what I’m here for.”

“You’re going to be punch drunk when this lands on you. You’ll understand Saturday.”

Austin Trout | BKFC

Rico Franco | BKFC

Austin Trout and Rico Franco | BKFC

Kicking off the championship action, David Mundell (8-1) of Oldsmar, FL meets British Danny Christie (5-1). Mundell puts on the line his middleweight strap.

“I just put the work in,” David Mundell said. “This is what I love to do. I’ve never been very good at talking [expletive], but I’ve been pretty good at whipping people’s [expletive].”

Danny Christie said: “I started this two years ago and I’m here. All glory to God. I’ve been on one hell of a journey. If somebody told me two years ago that I’d be on stage with the best bare-knuckle fighters in the world, I wouldn’t have believed them. But I’m right where I belong.”

David Mundell | BKFC

Danny Christie | BKFC

David Mundell and Danny Christie | BKFC

The BKFC Spain press conference also featured Hannah Rankin of Scotland. The former boxing world champion makes her bare knuckle debut at featherweight against promotional newcomer Deborah Melhorn of Germany.

“I’m super excited and I can’t wait to put on a show on Saturday,” Hannah Rankin said. “I’m looking forward to getting in there and showing what I can do. I’ve got this Celtic blood in me; I’m made to fight. That’s what I’m going to show on Saturday.”

Hannah Rankin | BKFC

Dan Chapman | BKFC

Howard Davis | BKFC

BKFC championship belt | BKFC

In addition, Dan Chapman (5-0) of the UK, who fights Czech Mike Jurik at featherweight, was also in attendance. Plus, Howard Davis (1-0) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who is a back up fighter for the BKFC Spain main event.