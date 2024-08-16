BKFC Kansas City results: Lindsey vs Brito results

BKFC Fight Night: Lindsey vs Brito airs live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Friday, August 16. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters squaring off inside the ring.

In the main event, Jake Lindsey of Manhattan, Kansas and Elvin Brito of Puerto Rico battle it out at welterweight. In the co-main event, Zeb Vincent and Doug Coltrane go head-to-head at middleweight.

Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Ira Johnson and Tyler Jones. As well, JW Kiser and Mikey Furnier clash at heavyweight. Plus, Justyn Martinez and Blaine Warbritton meet at flyweight.

In addition, Karla Alvarez faces Charlene Gellner at women’s flyweight, John Orr takes on Jack Hughes at heavyweight and Jacob Akin fights Matt Guymon at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Jesse Pringle and Devon Schwan go toe-to-toe at cruiserweight.

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito live stream

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito results

Get BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito full fight card and stay tuned for results below.