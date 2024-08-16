Subscribe
BKFC Kansas City results: Lindsey vs Brito results

BKFC Fight Night: Lindsey vs Brito results from Memorial Hall in Kansas City

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Lindsey faces Elvin Leon Brito at BKFC Kansas City
Elvin Leon Brito and Jake Lindsey go face-to-face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bare knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Fight Night at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS, USA August 16, 2024 | BKFC
BKFC Fight Night: Lindsey vs Brito airs live from Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Friday, August 16. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international fighters squaring off inside the ring.

In the main event, Jake Lindsey of Manhattan, Kansas and Elvin Brito of Puerto Rico battle it out at welterweight. In the co-main event, Zeb Vincent and Doug Coltrane go head-to-head at middleweight.

Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Ira Johnson and Tyler Jones. As well, JW Kiser and Mikey Furnier clash at heavyweight. Plus, Justyn Martinez and Blaine Warbritton meet at flyweight.

In addition, Karla Alvarez faces Charlene Gellner at women’s flyweight, John Orr takes on Jack Hughes at heavyweight and Jacob Akin fights Matt Guymon at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Jesse Pringle and Devon Schwan go toe-to-toe at cruiserweight.

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito live stream

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito results

Get BKFC Kansas City: Lindsey vs Brito full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Jake Lindsey vs. Elvin Leon Brito
  • Zeb Vincent vs. Doug Coltrane
  • Ira Johnson vs. Tyler Jones
  • JW Kiser vs. Mikey Furnier
  • Deron Carlis vs. Eduardo Peralta
  • Justyn Martinez vs. Blaine Warbritton
  • Karla Alvarez vs. Charlene Gellner
  • John Orr vs. Jack Hughes
  • Jacob Akin vs. Matt Guymon
  • Jesse Pringle vs. Devon Schwan
