BKFC Prospects Myrtle Beach results: Bushaw vs Caruso

Brandon Bushaw (2-0) faces Rick Caruso (1-4) in a rematch headlining BKFC Prospect Series at Myrtle Beach Sports Center on October 26. The bare knuckle boxing clash features the Conway, SC lightweight up against his old rival of Princeton, WV. Their first fight, held last May in Greenville, was ruled a no contest due to an unintentional foul.

The co-feature is a lightweight bout between local Jeremiah Scott (1-0) and Dakota Highpine (1-3) of Great Falls, MT. Also on the card, Justin Howell and Lewis Glover make their debut at cruiserweight. As well, Jairo Santos takes on CJ Dean at featherweight.

Plus, Adrian De La Cruz meets Atlanta’s Rickie McConnico at middleweight, Jonathan Davis squares off against Jason DiNunzio at lightweight and Alexander Govea fights Sarry Pierre at heavyweight. Kicking of the action, Jackson Whitley and Cristian Romero go head to head at lightweight.

BKFC Prospect Series: Myrtle Beach results

Get BKFC Prospects: Myrtle Beach full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)

Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso

Jeremiah Scott vs. Dakota Highpine

Justin Howell vs. Lewis Glover

Jairo Santos vs. CJ Dean

Adrian De La Cruz vs. Rickie McConnico

Jonathan Davis vs. Jason DiNunzio

Jackson Whitley vs. Cristian Romero

Alexander Govea vs. Sarry Pierre

The event follows BKFC 67 held in Denver a day before. Headlining the fight card, Chris Camozzi (3-1) of Alameda, California KO’d Sawyer Depee (5-3) of Lolo, Montana in the first round to become a new champion at cruiserweight.