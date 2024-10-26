Subscribe
BKFC 67 photos: Chris Camozzi KO’s Sawyer Depee to land title in Denver

Chris Camozzi knocks out Sawyer Depee in the first round with a big right hand to become a new BKFC cruiserweight champion

By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Camozzi and Chuck Liddell
Chris Camozzi and Chuck Liddell post-win at Denver Coliseum in Denver, CO, USA on October 25, 2024 | BKFC

Chris Camozzi became a new cruiserweight champion on October 25, when he stopped Sawyer Depee in the main event of BKFC 67 at Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colorado. The former kickboxer and MMA fighter claimed the win by knockout, dropping his opponent with a big right hand. The fight ended at 1:06 into the opening round.

Camozzi, fighting out of Lakewood, Colorado, landed the title on his second attempt. Last September, the 37-year-old challenged Lorenzo Hunt for the same belt, but lost the fight by split decision. With the victory, the Alameda, California native improved to 3-1.

“I can’t put this into words,” said Chris Camozzi, who had Chuck Liddell in his corner. “This is the best moment of my career. Ever.”

30-year-old Depee of Lolo, Montana dropped to 5-3. The defeat snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Chris Camozzi
Chris Camozzi | BKFC
Chris Camozzi vs Sawyer Depee
Chris Camozzi vs Sawyer Depee | BKFC
Chris Camozzi drops Sawyer Depee
Chris Camozzi drops Sawyer Depee | BKFC
Chris Camozzi
Chris Camozzi | BKFC
Sawyer Depee
Sawyer Depee | BKFC
Chris Camozzi and David Feldman
Chris Camozzi and David Feldman | BKFC

In the co-main event, Cameron VanCamp (2-1) of Lebanon, IN defeated Brandon Girtz (1-2) of Minneapolis, MN by split decision. After five rounds at welterweight, one judge scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Girtz, while two other judges had 48-47 for VanCamp.

Among other BKFC 67 results, local middleweight Marcus Edwards (3-0) scored a unanimous decision against Pat Casey (1-2) of Springfield, MA. The scores were 50-43, 50-42 and 50-43.

As well, Denver’s lightweight Ramiro Figueroa (2-0) took the win against newcomer Ishiah Carson (0-1) of Galesburg, Illinois via first-round TKO. Dylan Schulte (3-1) of Helena, Montana stopped Derek Perez (2-3) of Belen, New Mexico in the second round at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Kathryn Paprocki (1-0) of Oberlin, Kansas successfully debuted at strawweight with the fourth-round TKO against Sydney Smith (1-3) of Bridgewater, Virginia. Local Andrew Strode (2-0) stopped Oklahoma City’s Chance Wilson (3-4) in the third round at flyweight.

In the main card opener, Andrew Yates (3-1) of Greeley, Colorado earned a UD against Jordan Christensen (3-5) of Centralia, Washington. After five rounds at welterweight, the scores were 49-45, 48-46, 49-45.

Atop the BKFC 67 prelims, Canadian lightweight Hasan Al-Ghanim (3-0) defeated Dusty Sparks (0-1) of Fort Smith, Arkansas by unanimous decision with the scores 48-47, 49-45 and 48-46. Kicking off the action, Nash Diederichs (1-1) of Canada eliminated Ruben Arroyo (0-1) of El Paso, Texas in the first round also at lightweight.

Cameron VanCamp vs Brandon Girtz
Cameron VanCamp vs Brandon Girtz | BKFC
Marcus Edwards vs Pat Casey
Marcus Edwards vs Pat Casey | BKFC
Ramiro Figueroa vs Ishiah Carson
Ramiro Figueroa vs Ishiah Carson | BKFC
Ramiro Figueroa
Ramiro Figueroa | BKFC
Dylan Schulte vs Derek Perez
Dylan Schulte vs Derek Perez | BKFC
Kathryn Paprocki
Kathryn Paprocki | BKFC
Kathryn Paprocki vs Sydney Smith
Kathryn Paprocki vs Sydney Smith | BKFC
Andrew Strode vs Chance Wilson
Andrew Strode vs Chance Wilson | BKFC
Andrew Yates vs Jordan Christensen
Andrew Yates vs Jordan Christensen | BKFC
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs Dusty Sparks
Hasan Al-Ghanim vs Dusty Sparks | BKFC
Ruben Arroyo
Ruben Arroyo | BKFC
Nash Diederichs vs Ruben Arroyo
Nash Diederichs vs Ruben Arroyo | BKFC

The lightweight bout between Darrian Leu-Pierre of Denver and Grady Wall of Village of Bergen, NY fell off.

The next bare knuckle boxing numbered event marks the promotion’s return to the United Kingdom with BKFC 68 on November 2 in Newcastle. Atop the fight card, Anthony Faulkner of the UK and Dawid Oskar of Poland battle it out for European title at heavyweight. In the co-feature, Matt Hodgson and Conor Cooke clash for the UK belt at light heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

