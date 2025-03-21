BKFC Philly results: Pague vs Angelcor

Dustin Pague faces Andrew Angelcor on March 21, headlining BKFC Fight Night live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, aka BKFC Philly. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at welterweight.

Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA looks to bounce back from a defeat via first-round TKO due to a doctor stoppage against Carlos Trinidad-Snake last May. Unbeaten Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA targets his fourth win following a split decision over Ruben Warr last April.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, OH. Also on the card is a middleweight showdown between Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (1-0) and Rayne Wells (0-2) of Bellingham, WA.

Among other matchups, Travis Thompson (6-1) takes on AJ Craig (1-1) of Billings, MT at lightweight. Maurice Horne of Middletown, DE debuts against Canada’s Adam De Freitas (0-1) at light heavyweight.

Lex Ludlow of Bristol Township, PA makes his BKFC debut against Connor McKenna (0-2) of Saint Albans Town, VT at heavyweight. In another contest at welterweight, Dalvin Blair meets fellow debutant Justin Walters. Plus, newcomer Elijah Harris and Brandon Honsvick (1-0) of Cedar City, UT clash at featherweight.

Atop the prelims, Patrick Carroll of Canada makes his debut in a heavyweight bout against Mikey Furnier (0-3) of Portsmouth, OH. The event opener is a welterweight bout between newcomers Anthony Pagan and Colin Reeser.

BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor results

(8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)