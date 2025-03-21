Subscribe
BKFC Philly results: Pague vs Angelcor

BKFC Fight Night: Pague vs Angelcor live results from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Andrew Angelcor and Dustin Pague face off during the BKFC Philly weigh-in
Andrew Angelcor and Dustin Pague face off at the weigh-in on March 20, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC Philly at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Dustin Pague faces Andrew Angelcor on March 21, headlining BKFC Fight Night live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, aka BKFC Philly. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at welterweight.

Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA looks to bounce back from a defeat via first-round TKO due to a doctor stoppage against Carlos Trinidad-Snake last May. Unbeaten Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA targets his fourth win following a split decision over Ruben Warr last April.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Cody Vidal (1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, OH. Also on the card is a middleweight showdown between Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (1-0) and Rayne Wells (0-2) of Bellingham, WA.

Among other matchups, Travis Thompson (6-1) takes on AJ Craig (1-1) of Billings, MT at lightweight. Maurice Horne of Middletown, DE debuts against Canada’s Adam De Freitas (0-1) at light heavyweight.

Lex Ludlow of Bristol Township, PA makes his BKFC debut against Connor McKenna (0-2) of Saint Albans Town, VT at heavyweight. In another contest at welterweight, Dalvin Blair meets fellow debutant Justin Walters. Plus, newcomer Elijah Harris and Brandon Honsvick (1-0) of Cedar City, UT clash at featherweight.

Atop the prelims, Patrick Carroll of Canada makes his debut in a heavyweight bout against Mikey Furnier (0-3) of Portsmouth, OH. The event opener is a welterweight bout between newcomers Anthony Pagan and Colin Reeser.

BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor results

Get BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Dustin Pague vs. Andrew Angelcor
  • Cody Vidal vs. Brandon Conley
  • John Garbarino vs. Rayne Wells
  • Travis Thompson vs. AJ Craig
  • Maurice Horne vs. Adam De Freitas
  • Lex Ludlow vs. Connor McKenna
  • Dalvin Blair vs. Justin Walters
  • Elijah Harris vs. Brandon Honsvick
  • Patrick Carroll vs. Mikey Furnier
  • Anthony Pagan vs. Colin Reeser
