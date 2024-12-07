Subscribe
BKFC 69 photos: Keith Richardson KO’s Michael Larrimore in 21 seconds

BKFC 69 also sees a 2-second KO, as Justin Watson drops Cole Ferrell with the first punch

By Parviz Iskenderov
Keith Richardson dominates Michael Larrimore at BKFC 69 Atlanta
Keith Richardson dominates Michael Larrimore at BKFC 69 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, USA on December 6, 2024 | BKFC

Keith Richardson made a successful ring return on December 6, when he faced Michael Larrimore at BKFC 69. Battling it out in the main event at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, the former bantamweight champion from Long Island, NY stopped his opponent from Gulf Breeze, FL with a flurry of punches. The fight was over in 21 seconds.

With the victory by knockout, Rock Hill, South Carolina-based Keith Richardson rebounded from the defeat against Alberto Blas in June and improved to 5-1. Michael Larrimore dropped to 2-1 and lost his first fight in BKFC.

“I’m back, baby,” Keith Richardson said post-fight. “The belt belongs in South Carolina at Modern Warrior MMA, and it’s going to stay there.”

In the co-main event, Chicago’s Derrick Findley (2-2) took a split decision against local Joe Elmore (2-4). After five rounds at welterweight, the scores were 46-49 for Elmore and 48-47 twice for Findley.

Among other BKFC 69 results, Nate Maness (1-0) of Henderson, KY stopped fellow newcomer Nick Burgos (0-1) of Salt Lake City, UT in the third round at bantamweight. Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Marietta, GA defeated Justin Street (1-2) of Livonia, MI by unanimous decision at featherweight.

As well, Joe Ray (2-0) of Martinsville, VA stopped local newcomer Dexter Carthon (0-1) in the third round at heavyweight. Joseph Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA scored a unanimous decision against David Simpson (2-4) of Virginia at light heavyweight.

Plus, South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk (2-1) defeated debuting Emma Murray (0-1) of Columbus, GA by unanimous decision at strawweight. In the main card opener, Tennessee’s Justin Watson (1-2) knocked out local featherweight Cole Ferrell (1-1) with a big overhand right in two seconds of the fight, setting a new record.

Keith Richardson
Keith Richardson | BKFC
Keith Richardson vs Michael Larrimore
Keith Richardson vs Michael Larrimore | BKFC
Keith Richardson
Keith Richardson | BKFC
Derrick Findley vs Joe Elmore
Derrick Findley vs Joe Elmore | BKFC
Nate Maness vs Nick Burgos
Nate Maness vs Nick Burgos | BKFC
Nathan Rivera vs Justin Street
Nathan Rivera vs Justin Street | BKFC
Joe Ray vs Dexter Carthon
Joe Ray vs Dexter Carthon | BKFC
Joseph Creer vs David Simpson
Joseph Creer vs David Simpson | BKFC
Crystal Van Wyk vs Emma Murray
Crystal Van Wyk vs Emma Murray | BKFC
Justin Watson vs Cole Ferrell
Justin Watson vs Cole Ferrell | BKFC
Braxton Smith vs Alex Davis
Braxton Smith vs Alex Davis | BKFC
Samuel Samples vs Mike Livingston
Samuel Samples vs Mike Livingston | BKFC
Daniel Cooper vs Louis Brewington
Daniel Cooper vs Louis Brewington | BKFC

Among the BKFC 69 prelims, Braxton Smith (1-0) of Austin, TX TKO’d fellow newcomer Alex Davis (1-0) of Utah in the third round at heavyweight. Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA KO’d Mike Livingston (0-3) of St. Louis, MO in the first round at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Daniel Cooper (2-0) of Kuwait eliminated newcomer Louis Brewington (0-1) of Kendall, FL in the first round at light heavyweight.

BKFC 69 marked the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in Atlanta, GA.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

