BKFC 69 photos: Keith Richardson KO’s Michael Larrimore in 21 seconds

Keith Richardson made a successful ring return on December 6, when he faced Michael Larrimore at BKFC 69. Battling it out in the main event at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, the former bantamweight champion from Long Island, NY stopped his opponent from Gulf Breeze, FL with a flurry of punches. The fight was over in 21 seconds.

With the victory by knockout, Rock Hill, South Carolina-based Keith Richardson rebounded from the defeat against Alberto Blas in June and improved to 5-1. Michael Larrimore dropped to 2-1 and lost his first fight in BKFC.

“I’m back, baby,” Keith Richardson said post-fight. “The belt belongs in South Carolina at Modern Warrior MMA, and it’s going to stay there.”

In the co-main event, Chicago’s Derrick Findley (2-2) took a split decision against local Joe Elmore (2-4). After five rounds at welterweight, the scores were 46-49 for Elmore and 48-47 twice for Findley.

Among other BKFC 69 results, Nate Maness (1-0) of Henderson, KY stopped fellow newcomer Nick Burgos (0-1) of Salt Lake City, UT in the third round at bantamweight. Nathan Rivera (3-0) of Marietta, GA defeated Justin Street (1-2) of Livonia, MI by unanimous decision at featherweight.

As well, Joe Ray (2-0) of Martinsville, VA stopped local newcomer Dexter Carthon (0-1) in the third round at heavyweight. Joseph Creer (3-2) of Columbus, GA scored a unanimous decision against David Simpson (2-4) of Virginia at light heavyweight.

Plus, South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk (2-1) defeated debuting Emma Murray (0-1) of Columbus, GA by unanimous decision at strawweight. In the main card opener, Tennessee’s Justin Watson (1-2) knocked out local featherweight Cole Ferrell (1-1) with a big overhand right in two seconds of the fight, setting a new record.

Among the BKFC 69 prelims, Braxton Smith (1-0) of Austin, TX TKO’d fellow newcomer Alex Davis (1-0) of Utah in the third round at heavyweight. Samuel Samples (2-1) of Athens, GA KO’d Mike Livingston (0-3) of St. Louis, MO in the first round at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Daniel Cooper (2-0) of Kuwait eliminated newcomer Louis Brewington (0-1) of Kendall, FL in the first round at light heavyweight.

BKFC 69 marked the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in Atlanta, GA.