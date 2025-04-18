Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Omaha weigh-in photos: Dakota Cochrane vs Marcus Edwards official

Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at middleweight

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dakota Cochrane at the BKFC Omaha weigh-in ahead of his bout against Marcus Edwards
Dakota Cochrane at the BKFC Omaha weigh-in, April 17, 2025, ahead of his bout against Marcus Edwards at The Astro in La Vista, NE | BKFC

Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards successfully weighed in for their bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night: Omaha on April 18 at The Astro in La Vista, NE. The pair square off in a non-title bare-knuckle boxing clash at middleweight.

Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE came in at 176 lbs. Edwards (3-0) of Denver, CO showed 175 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bryce Henry (4-0) and Derrick Findley (3-2) weighed in at 163.8 lbs and 166 lbs, respectively. Plus, Dionisio Ramirez (1-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-1) both were 168 lbs.

Ramiro Figueroa (2-0), who was originally expected to face Tyler Jones (1-0), now takes on James Brown (3-1). The fighters tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

The bout between Brandon Meyer (3-2) and Emeka Ifekandu (2-0) has been canceled, reportedly due to the latter missing weight.

Check out the current BKFC Fight Night: Omaha lineup and weights below.

Marcus Edwards and Dakota Cochrane
Marcus Edwards and Dakota Cochrane | BKFC
Derrick Findley and Bryce Henry
Derrick Findley and Bryce Henry | BKFC
Zeb Vincent and Dionisio Ramirez
Zeb Vincent and Dionisio Ramirez | BKFC
James Brown and Ramiro Figueroa
James Brown and Ramiro Figueroa | BKFC
Kurtis Ellis and Alonzo Martinez
Kurtis Ellis and Alonzo Martinez | BKFC
Laddy Mejia and Sarah Shell
Laddy Mejia and Sarah Shell | BKFC
Jordan Christensen and Sean Wilson
Jordan Christensen and Sean Wilson | BKFC
Traevon Kroger
Traevon Kroger | BKFC
Austin Peterson and Josh Krejci
Austin Peterson and Josh Krejci | BKFC

The current BKFC Omaha lineup is as follows

  • Dakota Cochrane (176) vs. Marcus Edwards (175)
  • Bryce Henry (163.8) vs. Derrick Findley (166)
  • Dionisio Ramirez (168) vs. Zeb Vincent (168)
  • Ramiro Figueroa (153.8) vs. James Brown (153.2)
  • Alonzo Martinez (176) vs. Kurtis Ellis (173)
  • Sarah Shell (116) vs. Laddy Mejia (115.6)
  • Sean Wilson (174.8) vs. Jordan Christensen (175)
  • Jared Tallent (TBA) vs. Traevon Kroger (145.4)
  • Josh Krejci (148.2) vs. Austin Peterson (145)

The event marks the promotion’s return to Omaha, NE, following BKFC Fight Night: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague held last May.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.