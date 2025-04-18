BKFC Omaha weigh-in photos: Dakota Cochrane vs Marcus Edwards official

Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards successfully weighed in for their bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night: Omaha on April 18 at The Astro in La Vista, NE. The pair square off in a non-title bare-knuckle boxing clash at middleweight.
Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE came in at 176 lbs. Edwards (3-0) of Denver, CO showed 175 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Bryce Henry (4-0) and Derrick Findley (3-2) weighed in at 163.8 lbs and 166 lbs, respectively. Plus, Dionisio Ramirez (1-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-1) both were 168 lbs.
Ramiro Figueroa (2-0), who was originally expected to face Tyler Jones (1-0), now takes on James Brown (3-1). The fighters tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.
The bout between Brandon Meyer (3-2) and Emeka Ifekandu (2-0) has been canceled, reportedly due to the latter missing weight.
Check out the current BKFC Fight Night: Omaha lineup and weights below.
The current BKFC Omaha lineup is as follows
- Dakota Cochrane (176) vs. Marcus Edwards (175)
- Bryce Henry (163.8) vs. Derrick Findley (166)
- Dionisio Ramirez (168) vs. Zeb Vincent (168)
- Ramiro Figueroa (153.8) vs. James Brown (153.2)
- Alonzo Martinez (176) vs. Kurtis Ellis (173)
- Sarah Shell (116) vs. Laddy Mejia (115.6)
- Sean Wilson (174.8) vs. Jordan Christensen (175)
- Jared Tallent (TBA) vs. Traevon Kroger (145.4)
- Josh Krejci (148.2) vs. Austin Peterson (145)
The event marks the promotion’s return to Omaha, NE, following BKFC Fight Night: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague held last May.