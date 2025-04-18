BKFC Omaha weigh-in photos: Dakota Cochrane vs Marcus Edwards official

Dakota Cochrane and Marcus Edwards successfully weighed in for their bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night: Omaha on April 18 at The Astro in La Vista, NE. The pair square off in a non-title bare-knuckle boxing clash at middleweight.

Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE came in at 176 lbs. Edwards (3-0) of Denver, CO showed 175 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bryce Henry (4-0) and Derrick Findley (3-2) weighed in at 163.8 lbs and 166 lbs, respectively. Plus, Dionisio Ramirez (1-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-1) both were 168 lbs.

Ramiro Figueroa (2-0), who was originally expected to face Tyler Jones (1-0), now takes on James Brown (3-1). The fighters tipped the scales at 153.8 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

The bout between Brandon Meyer (3-2) and Emeka Ifekandu (2-0) has been canceled, reportedly due to the latter missing weight.

Check out the current BKFC Fight Night: Omaha lineup and weights below.

Marcus Edwards and Dakota Cochrane | BKFC

Derrick Findley and Bryce Henry | BKFC

Zeb Vincent and Dionisio Ramirez | BKFC

James Brown and Ramiro Figueroa | BKFC

Kurtis Ellis and Alonzo Martinez | BKFC

Laddy Mejia and Sarah Shell | BKFC

Jordan Christensen and Sean Wilson | BKFC

Traevon Kroger | BKFC

Austin Peterson and Josh Krejci | BKFC

The current BKFC Omaha lineup is as follows

Dakota Cochrane (176) vs. Marcus Edwards (175)

Bryce Henry (163.8) vs. Derrick Findley (166)

Dionisio Ramirez (168) vs. Zeb Vincent (168)

Ramiro Figueroa (153.8) vs. James Brown (153.2)

Alonzo Martinez (176) vs. Kurtis Ellis (173)

Sarah Shell (116) vs. Laddy Mejia (115.6)

Sean Wilson (174.8) vs. Jordan Christensen (175)

Jared Tallent (TBA) vs. Traevon Kroger (145.4)

Josh Krejci (148.2) vs. Austin Peterson (145)

The event marks the promotion’s return to Omaha, NE, following BKFC Fight Night: Trinidad-Snake vs Pague held last May.