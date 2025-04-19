BKFC Omaha photos: Marcus Edwards dominates Dakota Cochrane in first round

Marcus Edwards pulled off an upset on April 18 when he faced Dakota Cochrane in the main event of BKFC Omaha. The middleweights squared off in a scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout that didn’t go the distance.

Edwards defeated Cochrane by TKO, sending him down three times along the way. The referee called it a day at 1:08 into the first round. With the victory, Edwards of Denver, CO remained undefeated and improved to 4-0. Cochrane of Omaha, NE dropped to 7-3, which snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Post-fight, Edwards called out reigning BKFC middleweight champion David Mundell.

“I’ve been calling him out and we’ve exchanged some words,” Edwards said. “We’ve been cordial, but he knows I’m coming. He knows. He told me to wait my turn, but I’m right here, so let’s go.”

Marcus Edwards vs Dakota Cochrane | BKFC

Marcus Edwards vs Dakota Cochrane | BKFC

Marcus Edwards | BKFC

In other BKFC Omaha fights

In the co-main event, Bryce Henry (5-0) of Broward County, FL dropped and stopped Chicago’s Derrick Findley (3-3) at welterweight. The time was 1:40 into the second round.

Post-fight, Henry called out current BKFC welterweight champion Austin Trout.

“Now that I’m done hunting here, I’m going to head over to Albuquerque and go fishing for some Trout,” Henry said. “Give me the [expletive] belt. Let’s do it.”

Also on the card, Omaha’s Dionisio Ramirez (2-0) earned his second win in BKFC, defeating Zeb Vincent (3-2) of Kansas City by TKO at middleweight. The time of stoppage was 1:58 into the first round.

Among other BKFC Omaha results, James Brown (4-1) of Wilmington, NC defeated Ramiro Figueroa (2-1) of Denver, CO by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three scores were 48-47.

Alonzo Martinez (4-1) of Papillion, NE landed a unanimous decision against Omaha’s Kurtis Ellis (0-1) at middleweight. The scores were 49-46, 49-45, and 50-45.

Omaha’s Sarah Shell improved to 3-0, securing a unanimous decision against Laddy Mejia (1-1) of Peru at strawweight. The scores were 50-44 across the board.

In the main card opener, Sean Wilson (4-3) of Papillion, NE defeated Jordan Christensen (3-7) of Las Vegas by unanimous decision at middleweight. The scores were 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45.

Bryce Henry vs Derrick Findley | BKFC

Dionisio Ramirez vs Zeb Vincent | BKFC

James Brown vs Ramiro Figueroa | BKFC

Alonzo Martinez vs Kurtis Ellis | BKFC

Sarah Shell vs Laddy Mejia | BKFC

Sean Wilson vs Jordan Christensen | BKFC

Traevon Kroger vs Jared Tallent | BKFC

Josh Krejci vs Austin Peterson | BKFC

Among the prelims, Traevon Kroger (1-0) of Sioux Falls, SD defeated fellow newcomer Jared Tallent (0-1) of Lincoln, NE by knockout at featherweight. The time was 1:20 into the second round. On his way to victory, Kroger scored five knockdowns.

Kicking off the action, Josh Krejci (2-2) of Omaha, NE stopped Austin Peterson (0-1) of Sioux City, SD in the first round at featherweight. The time was 1:30 into the round.