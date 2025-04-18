Subscribe
BKFC Omaha results: Cochrane vs Edwards

BKFC Fight Night: Cochrane vs Edwards live results from Omaha, NE

By Parviz Iskenderov
Marcus Edwards and Dakota Cochrane face each other at the BKFC Omaha weigh-in
BKFC Fight Night: Omaha features Dakota Cochrane up against Marcus Edwards on April 18 at The Astro in La Vista, NE. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at middleweight.

Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE targets his fifth straight victory following a third-round stoppage of Will Santiago in February. Unbeaten Edwards (3-0) of Denver, CO is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Pat Casey last October.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Derrick Findley (3-2) and Bryce Henry (4-0). Also on the card is another contest at middleweight pitting Dionisio Ramirez (1-0) against Zeb Vincent (3-1).

Plus, Ramiro Figueroa (2-0) faces James Brown (3-1) at lightweight, Alonzo Martinez (3-1) takes on Kurtis Ellis at middleweight, and Sarah Shell (2-0) meets Laddy Mejia (1-0) at strawweight. In addition, Sean Wilson (3-3) and Jordan Christensen (3-6) clash at middleweight.

BKFC Omaha live blog

BKFC Omaha start time

BKFC Omaha airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC ring girl Chelsea Brea at the weigh-in
BKFC Omaha results

Get BKFC Omaha full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Dakota Cochrane vs. Marcus Edwards
  • Bryce Henry vs. Derrick Findley
  • Dionisio Ramirez vs. Zeb Vincent
  • Ramiro Figueroa vs. James Brown
  • Alonzo Martinez vs. Kurtis Ellis
  • Sarah Shell vs. Laddy Mejia
  • Sean Wilson vs. Jordan Christensen
  • Jared Tallent vs. Traevon Kroger
  • Josh Krejci vs. Austin Peterson
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

