BKFC Newcastle results: Thompson vs Boardman

Karl Thompson faces Rob Boardman atop the BKFC Fight Night card live from the Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England on February 8. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout with the cruiserweight title on the line.

Thompson (3-0) of Sedgefield, England defends his belt following a third-round stoppage win over Dawid Chylinski last November. London’s Boardman (6-0) looks to pull off an upset following a fourth-round TKO against Lee Browne last August.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Pic Jardine (1-0) and newcomer Tony Shields. In the co-feature bout, Lewis Keen (3-1) and Ryan McCarthy (1-1) go head-to-head at lightweight.

Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between Paul Cook (2-1) and Adam Grogan (2-4). Travis Dickinson (0-1) and newcomer Rowan Gregory clash at heavyweight. Plus, John Ferguson (1-4) takes on debuting Joe Lister at light heavyweight.

BKFC Newcastle airs live on Prime Video in the U.S., and is available on the BKFC app in the UK and other countries.

BKFC Newcastle: Thompson vs Boardman results

Get BKFC Newcastle: Thompson vs Boardman full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT)

Karl Thompson vs. Rob Boardman – BKFC Cruiserweight title

Pic Jardine vs. Tony Shields

Lewis Keen vs. Ryan McCarthy

Paul Cook vs. Adam Grogan

Travis Dickinson vs. Rowan Gregory

John Ferguson vs. Joe Lister

Lewis Garside vs. Bartek Kanabey

Brandon Comby vs. Ryan Carmichael

Liam Hutchinson vs. Mikey Henderson

Leigh Cohoon vs. Kane Wilkinson

James Walker vs. Jan Sulecki

Alan Comby vs. Oscar Smykiel

Tommy Strydom vs. John Spencer

BKFC Fight Night Newcastle follows BKFC Mohegan Sun in early February, where Julian Lane topped Cameron Vancamp in the fourth round.