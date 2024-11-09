BKFC Montana results: Stewart vs Rivera

Kai Stewart (6-0) faces Jimmie Rivera (2-1-1) atop the BKFC Montana fight card live on DAZN from First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, MT on November 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bare knuckle championship bout at featherweight. The contest pits the local champion against the No. 4-ranked contender of Ramsey, New Jersey.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Mexico’s former interim WBO super welterweight champion Alfredo Angulo (1-0) and Julian Lane (6-7) of Mansfield, Ohio. In another contest at middleweight, Carlos Trinidad-Snake (5-0) of Omaha, NE goes up against Zach Juusola (1-0) of Minneapolis, MN.

Also on the card, a featherweight battle between Brandon Allen (4-1) of Tampa, FL and Timmy Mason (1-1) of Helena, MT. As well, Bryant Acheson (2-0) of Billings, MT and Scott Roberts (1-0) of Hudson, FL go head-to-head at cruiserweight.

Plus, local newcomer Corey Willis takes on Brady Meister (1-0) of Great Falls, MT at heavyweight and Dallas Davison (2-3) of Great Falls, MT meets Christian Torres (2-5) of Johnson City, NY at welterweight. The main card opener features Louie Lopez (3-4) of Helena, MT versus Roberto Armas (3-3) of Kenansville, NC at featherweight.

Headlining the BKFC Montana prelims, Natalie Gage (1-0) of Peoria, IL and Gabrielle Roman (1-1-1) of South Amboy, NJ clash at strawweight. Also on the card a cruiserweight matchup between Leo Bercier (4-2) of Belcourt, ND and Drew Nolan (1-1) of Franklin, NY. Kicking off the action, local AJ Craig and Elijah Jamerson of Inglewood, CA make their debut at bantamweight.

BKFC Montana: Stewart vs Rivera results

Get BKFC Montana: Stewart vs Rivera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Kai Stewart vs. Jimmie Rivera – Stewart’s BKFC featherweight title

Alfredo Angulo vs. Julian Lane

Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Zach Juusola

Brandon Allen vs. Timmy Mason

Bryant Acheson vs. Scott Roberts

Corey Willis vs. Brady Meister

Dallas Davison vs. Christian Torres

Louie Lopez vs. Roberto Armas

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)