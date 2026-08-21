BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Bryce Henry faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake

BKFC Fight Night: Henry vs Trinidad-Snake airs live tonight (Friday, August 21) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In the main event, Bryce Henry (7-0) of Oakland Park, Florida, faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake (7-1) of Omaha, Nebraska, at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Cody Vidal (4-1-1) of Temecula, California, and Joseph Creer (6-3) of Columbus, Georgia, square off at light heavyweight.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

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BKFC Mohegan Sun results

Main card

Bryce Henry vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake

Cody Vidal vs. Joseph Creer

Joey Gambino vs. Tommy Strydom

Lardy Navarro vs. Robert Fichtner

Kris Moutinho vs. Michael Hernandez

Chris Perreault vs. Joe Powers

Brandon Bushaw vs. Matt Denning

Prelims

Nathan Ghareeb vs. Nash Diederichs

Alexandra Ballou vs. Sophia Hayes

Jared Lennon vs. Dominick Carey

BKFC Mohegan Sun live blog August 21, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Video: Bryce Henry makes Tom Shoaff quit Watch the full fight between Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff from August 2023.