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BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Bryce Henry faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake

BKFC Fight Night features Bryce Henry facing Carlos Trinidad-Snake in a welterweight bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Bryce Henry and Carlos Trinidad-Snake at the BKFC Mohegan Sun weigh-in
Bryce Henry and Carlos Trinidad-Snake at the weigh-in in Uncasville, Connecticut, on August 20, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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BKFC Fight Night: Henry vs Trinidad-Snake airs live tonight (Friday, August 21) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

  • In the main event, Bryce Henry (7-0) of Oakland Park, Florida, faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake (7-1) of Omaha, Nebraska, at welterweight.
  • In the co-main event, Cody Vidal (4-1-1) of Temecula, California, and Joseph Creer (6-3) of Columbus, Georgia, square off at light heavyweight.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

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BKFC Mohegan Sun results

Main card

  • Bryce Henry vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake
  • Cody Vidal vs. Joseph Creer
  • Joey Gambino vs. Tommy Strydom
  • Lardy Navarro vs. Robert Fichtner
  • Kris Moutinho vs. Michael Hernandez
  • Chris Perreault vs. Joe Powers
  • Brandon Bushaw vs. Matt Denning

Prelims

  • Nathan Ghareeb vs. Nash Diederichs
  • Alexandra Ballou vs. Sophia Hayes
  • Jared Lennon vs. Dominick Carey

BKFC Mohegan Sun live blog

Video: Bryce Henry makes Tom Shoaff quit

Watch the full fight between Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff from August 2023.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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