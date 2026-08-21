BKFC Mohegan Sun live results: Bryce Henry faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake

BKFC Fight Night: Henry vs Trinidad-Snake airs live tonight (Friday, August 21) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
- In the main event, Bryce Henry (7-0) of Oakland Park, Florida, faces Carlos Trinidad-Snake (7-1) of Omaha, Nebraska, at welterweight.
- In the co-main event, Cody Vidal (4-1-1) of Temecula, California, and Joseph Creer (6-3) of Columbus, Georgia, square off at light heavyweight.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
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BKFC Mohegan Sun results
Main card
- Bryce Henry vs. Carlos Trinidad-Snake
- Cody Vidal vs. Joseph Creer
- Joey Gambino vs. Tommy Strydom
- Lardy Navarro vs. Robert Fichtner
- Kris Moutinho vs. Michael Hernandez
- Chris Perreault vs. Joe Powers
- Brandon Bushaw vs. Matt Denning
Prelims
- Nathan Ghareeb vs. Nash Diederichs
- Alexandra Ballou vs. Sophia Hayes
- Jared Lennon vs. Dominick Carey
BKFC Mohegan Sun live blog
Video: Bryce Henry makes Tom Shoaff quit
Watch the full fight between Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff from August 2023.
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