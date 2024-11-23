BKFC Los Angeles results: Warr vs Khanakov

Ruben Warr (2-1) faces Bovar Khanakov (2-2) atop the BKFC Los Angles fight card live on DAZN from Thunder Studios in Carson, CA on November 23. The bare knuckle boxing clash features the representative of the country-host of Whittier, CA up against the opponent of Mariupol, Ukraine. The pair battles it out at lightweight.

In the co-main event, San Jose-based Lavar Johnson of Madera, California takes on Anthony Garrett (1-0) of Kansas City at heavyweight. Also on the card, a cruiserweight matchup between local Keith Richardson (2-0) and Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Plus, LA’s Chase Gormley goes up against fellow-newcomer Tylor SiJohn of Worley, ID at heavyweight. Rodney Thomas (0-1) of San Dimas, CA and Danasabe Mohammed (0-2) of Napa, CA square off at middleweight. Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-1) meets debuting Ryan Petersen of Humboldt County, CA at welterweight.

In addition, Vincent Familari (1-0) of Irwindale, CA clashes with Michael Manno (1-2) of Shreveport, LA at middleweight. Mike Hansen (1-0) and Dominick Carey (1-0) of Troy, NY go head-to-head at flyweight. Steven Sainsbury and Brazil’s Paulo Games make their debut at middleweight. Rounding the card, Cody Vidal (0-1) of Temecula, CA and newcomer Kevin Sims duel at light heavyweight.

BKFC LA: Warr vs Khanakov results

(10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)