Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Los Angeles results: Warr vs Khanakov

BKFC LA: Warr vs Khanakov live results from Thunder Studios in Carson, California

Bare KnuckleMMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Ruben Warr faces Bovar Khanakov at BKFC Los Angles
Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov at the weigh-ins ahead of their bare knuckle boxing bout at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA, USA on November 23, 2024 | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Ruben Warr (2-1) faces Bovar Khanakov (2-2) atop the BKFC Los Angles fight card live on DAZN from Thunder Studios in Carson, CA on November 23. The bare knuckle boxing clash features the representative of the country-host of Whittier, CA up against the opponent of Mariupol, Ukraine. The pair battles it out at lightweight.

In the co-main event, San Jose-based Lavar Johnson of Madera, California takes on Anthony Garrett (1-0) of Kansas City at heavyweight. Also on the card, a cruiserweight matchup between local Keith Richardson (2-0) and Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Plus, LA’s Chase Gormley goes up against fellow-newcomer Tylor SiJohn of Worley, ID at heavyweight. Rodney Thomas (0-1) of San Dimas, CA and Danasabe Mohammed (0-2) of Napa, CA square off at middleweight. Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-1) meets debuting Ryan Petersen of Humboldt County, CA at welterweight.

In addition, Vincent Familari (1-0) of Irwindale, CA clashes with Michael Manno (1-2) of Shreveport, LA at middleweight. Mike Hansen (1-0) and Dominick Carey (1-0) of Troy, NY go head-to-head at flyweight. Steven Sainsbury and Brazil’s Paulo Games make their debut at middleweight. Rounding the card, Cody Vidal (0-1) of Temecula, CA and newcomer Kevin Sims duel at light heavyweight.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC LA: Warr vs Khanakov results

Get BKFC Los Angeles: Warr vs Khanakov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Ruben Warr vs. Bovar Khanakov
  • Lavar Johnson vs. Anthony Garrett
  • Keith Richardson vs. Brandon Conley
  • Chase Gormley vs. Tylor SiJohn
  • Rodney Thomas vs. Danasabe Mohammed
  • Dan Godoy vs. Ryan Petersen
  • Vincent Familari vs. Michael Manno
  • Mike Hansen vs. Dominick Carey
  • Steven Sainsbury vs. Paulo Games
  • Kevin Sims vs. Cody Vidal
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.