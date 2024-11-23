Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC LA weigh-in photos: Ruben Warr vs Bovar Khanakov official

Ruben Warr faces Bovar Khanakov atop BKFC Los Angeles card live on DAZN

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Ruben Warr weighs-in for his BKFC LA fight against Bovar Khanakov
Ruben Warr weighs-in for his bout against Bovar Khanakov at BKFC Los Angeles at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA, USA on November 23, 2024 | BKFC

Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov successfully weighed-in for their bare knuckle boxing fight atop the BKFC Los Angeles card on November 23. The pair squares off at lightweight live from Thunder Studios in Carson, CA.

Ruben Warr (2-1) of Whittier, CA weighed-in at 155.7 lbs. Bovar Khanakov (2-2) of Mariupol, Ukraine showed 153.6 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other matchups, heavyweights Lavar Johnson of Madera, CA and Anthony Garrett (1-0) of Kansas City, KS tipped the scales at 262.7 lbs and 261 lbs, respectively. Middleweight Steven Sainsbury came in at 169.3 lbs for his bout against Brazil’s Paulo Games, who was 169.5 lbs.

Local cruiserweight Keith Richardson (2-0) and Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio were 204 lbs and 205.1 lbs, respectively. Plus, Rodney Thomas (0-1) of San Dimas, CA and Danasabe Mohammed (0-2) of Napa, CA were 171.6 lbs and 175.8 lbs, for their clash at middleweight.

Check out the current BKFC LA: Warr vs Khanokov lineup and weights below.

Bovar Khanakov
Bovar Khanakov | BKFC
Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov
Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov | BKFC
Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov
Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov | BKFC
Lavar Johnson and Anthony Garrett
Lavar Johnson and Anthony Garrett | BKFC
Steven Sainsbury and Paulo Games
Steven Sainsbury and Paulo Games | BKFC
Keith Richardson and Brandon Conley
Keith Richardson and Brandon Conley | BKFC
Rodney Thomas and Danasabe Mohammed
Rodney Thomas and Danasabe Mohammed | BKFC
Chase Gormley and Tylor SiJohn
Chase Gormley and Tylor SiJohn | BKFC
Dan Godoy and Ryan Petersen
Dan Godoy and Ryan Petersen | BKFC
Vincent Familari and Michael Manno
Vincent Familari and Michael Manno | BKFC
Mike Hansen and Dominick Carey
Mike Hansen and Dominick Carey | BKFC
Kevin Sims
Kevin Sims | BKFC

BKFC Los Angeles fight card

Ruben Warr (155.7) vs. Bovar Khanakov (153.6)
Lavar Johnson (262.7) vs. Anthony Garrett (261)
Steven Sainsbury (169.3) vs. Paulo Games (169.5)
Keith Richardson (204) vs. Brvson Conley (205.1)
Rodney Thomas (171.6) vs. Danasabe Mohammed (175.8)
Chase Gormley (264) vs. Tylor SiJohn (238.5)
Dan Godoy (161.7) vs. Ryan Petersen (163.8)
Vincent Familari (174.8) vs. Michael Manno (174.5)
Mike Hansen (126) vs. Dominick Carey (125)
Kevin Sims (193.8) vs. TBD

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.