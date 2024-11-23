BKFC LA weigh-in photos: Ruben Warr vs Bovar Khanakov official

Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov successfully weighed-in for their bare knuckle boxing fight atop the BKFC Los Angeles card on November 23. The pair squares off at lightweight live from Thunder Studios in Carson, CA.

Ruben Warr (2-1) of Whittier, CA weighed-in at 155.7 lbs. Bovar Khanakov (2-2) of Mariupol, Ukraine showed 153.6 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other matchups, heavyweights Lavar Johnson of Madera, CA and Anthony Garrett (1-0) of Kansas City, KS tipped the scales at 262.7 lbs and 261 lbs, respectively. Middleweight Steven Sainsbury came in at 169.3 lbs for his bout against Brazil’s Paulo Games, who was 169.5 lbs.

Local cruiserweight Keith Richardson (2-0) and Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio were 204 lbs and 205.1 lbs, respectively. Plus, Rodney Thomas (0-1) of San Dimas, CA and Danasabe Mohammed (0-2) of Napa, CA were 171.6 lbs and 175.8 lbs, for their clash at middleweight.

Check out the current BKFC LA: Warr vs Khanokov lineup and weights below.

BKFC Los Angeles fight card

Ruben Warr (155.7) vs. Bovar Khanakov (153.6)

Lavar Johnson (262.7) vs. Anthony Garrett (261)

Steven Sainsbury (169.3) vs. Paulo Games (169.5)

Keith Richardson (204) vs. Brvson Conley (205.1)

Rodney Thomas (171.6) vs. Danasabe Mohammed (175.8)

Chase Gormley (264) vs. Tylor SiJohn (238.5)

Dan Godoy (161.7) vs. Ryan Petersen (163.8)

Vincent Familari (174.8) vs. Michael Manno (174.5)

Mike Hansen (126) vs. Dominick Carey (125)

Kevin Sims (193.8) vs. TBD