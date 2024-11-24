BKFC LA photos: Khanakov decisions Warr, Garrett knocks out Johnson

BKFC LA featured a total of 10 bare knuckle boxing bouts on Saturday, November 23 at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA. Nine matchups ended by stoppage, while the featured fight between Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov went the full distance.

Bovar Khanakov (3-2) emerged victorious over Ruben Warr (2-2) by unanimous decision. The native of Mariupol, Ukraine was quick on his feet, utilized his jab well, cut and outboxed his opponent from Whittier, CA. After five rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

Heavyweight Anthony Garrett (2-0) of Kansas City knocked out former UFC fighter Lavar Johnson (0-1) of Madera, CA in 12 seconds with a right hand during the exchange. The bout was contested at the top of the fight card. Garrett took the fight on short notice after Johnson’s bouts against original opponent Rashad Coulter and replacement Bobby Brents fell through.

Among other BKFC LA results, Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio stopped local fighter Keith Richardson (2-1) in two rounds at cruiserweight. LA’s Chase Gormley (1-0) knocked out fellow BKFC newcomer Tylor SiJohn (0-1) of Worley, ID in the second round at heavyweight.

Danasabe Mohammed (1-2) of Napa, CA KO’d Rodney Thomas (0-2) of San Dimas, CA in the second round at middleweight. Ryan Petersen (1-0) of Humboldt County, CA made a successful BKFC debut via second-round TKO against Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-2) at welterweight.

In another middleweight battle, Michael Manno (2-2) of Shreveport, LA stopped Vincent Familari (1-1) of Irwindale, CA in four rounds. Mike Hansen (2-0) TKO’d Dominick Carey (1-1) of Troy, NY in the first round at flyweight. Middleweight Steven Sainsbury (1-0) succeeded in his BKFC debut with a third-round TKO against Paulo Games (0-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Cody Vidal (1-1) of Temecula, CA stopped newcomer Kevin Sims (0-1) in the second round at light heavyweight.