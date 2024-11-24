Subscribe
BKFC LA photos: Khanakov decisions Warr, Garrett knocks out Johnson

Bovar Khanakov defeats Ruben Warr by unanimous decision, Anthony Garrett KO's Lavar Johnson in 12 seconds

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bovar Khanakov defeats Ruben Warr at BKFC LA
Bovar Khanakov and Ruben Warr during their bare knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Los Angeles at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA, USA on November 23, 2024 | BKFC

BKFC LA featured a total of 10 bare knuckle boxing bouts on Saturday, November 23 at Thunder Studios in Carson, CA. Nine matchups ended by stoppage, while the featured fight between Ruben Warr and Bovar Khanakov went the full distance.

Bovar Khanakov (3-2) emerged victorious over Ruben Warr (2-2) by unanimous decision. The native of Mariupol, Ukraine was quick on his feet, utilized his jab well, cut and outboxed his opponent from Whittier, CA. After five rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

Heavyweight Anthony Garrett (2-0) of Kansas City knocked out former UFC fighter Lavar Johnson (0-1) of Madera, CA in 12 seconds with a right hand during the exchange. The bout was contested at the top of the fight card. Garrett took the fight on short notice after Johnson’s bouts against original opponent Rashad Coulter and replacement Bobby Brents fell through.

Among other BKFC LA results, Brandon Conley (2-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio stopped local fighter Keith Richardson (2-1) in two rounds at cruiserweight. LA’s Chase Gormley (1-0) knocked out fellow BKFC newcomer Tylor SiJohn (0-1) of Worley, ID in the second round at heavyweight.

Bovar Khanakov vs Ruben Warr
Bovar Khanakov vs Ruben Warr | BKFC
Ruben Warr vs Bovar Khanakov
Ruben Warr vs Bovar Khanakov | BKFC
Bovar Khanakov vs Ruben Warr
Bovar Khanakov vs Ruben Warr | BKFC
Bovar Khanakov
Bovar Khanakov | BKFC
Anthony Garrett vs Lavar Johnson
Anthony Garrett vs Lavar Johnson | BKFC
Anthony Garrett
Anthony Garrett | BKFC
Chase Gormley vs Tylor SiJohn
Chase Gormley vs Tylor SiJohn | BKFC
Chase Gormley
Chase Gormley | BKFC
Danasabe Mohammed vs Rodney Thomas
Danasabe Mohammed vs Rodney Thomas | BKFC
Danasabe Mohammed
Danasabe Mohammed | BKFC
Ryan Petersen vs Dan Godoy
Ryan Petersen vs Dan Godoy | BKFC
Ryan Petersen
Ryan Petersen | BKFC
Michael Manno vs Vincent Familari
Michael Manno vs Vincent Familari | BKFC
Michael Manno
Michael Manno | BKFC
Mike Hansen vs Dominick Carey
Mike Hansen vs Dominick Carey | BKFC
Mike Hansen
Mike Hansen | BKFC
Steven Sainsbury vs Paulo Games
Steven Sainsbury vs Paulo Games | BKFC
Steven Sainsbury
Steven Sainsbury | BKFC
Cody Vidal vs Kevin Sims
Cody Vidal vs Kevin Sims | BKFC
Cody Vidal
Cody Vidal | BKFC

Danasabe Mohammed (1-2) of Napa, CA KO’d Rodney Thomas (0-2) of San Dimas, CA in the second round at middleweight. Ryan Petersen (1-0) of Humboldt County, CA made a successful BKFC debut via second-round TKO against Canada’s Dan Godoy (0-2) at welterweight.

In another middleweight battle, Michael Manno (2-2) of Shreveport, LA stopped Vincent Familari (1-1) of Irwindale, CA in four rounds. Mike Hansen (2-0) TKO’d Dominick Carey (1-1) of Troy, NY in the first round at flyweight. Middleweight Steven Sainsbury (1-0) succeeded in his BKFC debut with a third-round TKO against Paulo Games (0-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Cody Vidal (1-1) of Temecula, CA stopped newcomer Kevin Sims (0-1) in the second round at light heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

