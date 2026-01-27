BKFC KnuckleMania VI fight card: Mundell replaces Romero to face Hunt

Lorenzo Hunt faces David Mundell in the new BKFC KnuckleMania VI co-main event after Yoel Romero withdrew due to illness. The event takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 7.

The contest features current light heavyweight champion Hunt (12-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, against reigning middleweight champion Mundell (10-1) of Dunedin, Florida. The two fighters square off in a bare-knuckle contest at a 199-pound catchweight.

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“It’s unfortunate that Yoel Romero has taken ill and is unable to compete at KnuckleMania VI,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “However, Lorenzo Hunt versus David Mundell is an iconic clash between two of the very best bare-knuckle fighters in the world and two of the most accomplished in our company. Fans should expect an explosive battle with fireworks from the opening bell.”

Hunt knocked out Josh Dyer in the first round of their rematch to regain the light heavyweight title at BKFC 84 last November.

Mundell is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Donald Sanchez at BKFC 75 last June, which marked his fourth successful defense of the 175-pound title.

“I’m pissed that Yoel Romero chickened out of the fight at the last minute,” said two-division BKFC champion Hunt. “But in honesty, he was a fool to accept the fight with me in the first place in his golden years. I heard somewhere that Cuba has free medical care. He was gonna need it. I honestly don’t care who they put in there with me. It’s my time. I am the best bare-knuckle fighter in the world. Anyone who stands across from me at this point in my life will be hospitalized – I guarantee it.”

Mundell said, “Lorenzo Hunt has made a career out of talking; I’ve made a career out of stopping people. KnuckleMania VI is the perfect stage to remind everyone why I’m the Middleweight Champion and the pound-for-pound best in BKFC. Expect violence!”

Romero made his BKFC debut last September, defeating Theo Doukas by second-round TKO. In his previous outing in December, the former UFC middleweight title challenger defeated Pat Downey to win the interim light heavyweight title in RAF – Real American Freestyle, a freestyle wrestling promotion.

“Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from my scheduled fight against Lorenzo Hunt at KnuckleMania VI due to a very strong strain of the flu,” Romero said. “During my weight cut for RAF, I felt my immune system was low and I was feeling very weak. A few days after my January 10 RAF match, I started to experience severe flu symptoms. I am extremely disappointed, but I’ve been unable to train and I need to make my health a priority. I look forward to returning to action to face Lorenzo Hunt at a later date.”

The current BKFC Knucklemania VI fight card

In the main event of BKFC Knucklemania VI, Ben Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, defends his heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski (1-0).

The feature fight is a lightweight rematch between Ben Bonner (4-2) and Tony Soto (6-2). Bonner won their first fight last June by unanimous decision.

Also on the card is another lightweight rematch pitting Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) against Crystal Pittman (3-3). Masson-Wong defeated Pittman in their first fight in October 2021 by third-round TKO.

The current BKFC Knucklemania VI lineup is as follows:

Main card

Ben Rothwell (c) vs. Andrei Arlovski, BKFC heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt vs. David Mundell, 199-pound catchweight

Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto, lightweight

John Garbarino vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr., middleweight

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Crystal Pittman, bantamweight

Mike Richman vs. Joe Elmore, middleweight

Pat Sullivan vs. Felony Charles Bennett, featherweight

Patrick Brady vs. Bear Hill, heavyweight

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer, lightweight

Cody Russell vs. Harrison Aiken, middleweight

Prelims

Lex Ludlow vs. Zach Calmus, heavyweight

Prince Nyseam vs. Brett Shoenfelt, middleweight

Travis Thompson vs. Joshua Oxendine, bantamweight