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BKFC 84 live results: Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title

BKFC 84 features Josh Dyer defending his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Lorenzo Hunt in Palm Desert, CA

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt at the weigh-in ahead of their bare-knuckle bout at BKFC 84 in Palm Desert, CA
Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt at the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA | BKFC

BKFC 84 features a rematch between Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt on Saturday, November 15, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Dyer puts his light heavyweight title on the line.

Dyer (5-1, 2 NC) makes his first title defense and looks to avenge the defeat he suffered four and a half years ago. Former two-weight champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) aims to return to winning ways and reclaim a championship.

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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Drew Stuve (3-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-2). The featured fight is a featherweight clash between Aspen Ladd and Shyanna Bintliff (1-0).

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Cody Vidal (2-1-1) and David Simpson (3-4). A featherweight contest pits Daniel Alvarez (2-2) against Jared Lennon (1-1). Additionally, David Diaz (2-1-1) and Justyn Martinez (2-5) meet at bantamweight.

BKFC 84 Palm Desert results

Get BKFC 84 Palm Desert full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Lorenzo Hunt def. Josh Dyer by KO (R1, 1:59) – wins BKFC light heavyweight title
  • Drew Stuve def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
  • Aspen Ladd def. Shyanna Bintliff by KO (R1, 1:59)
  • Cody Vidal def. David Simpson by KO (R5, 0:43)
  • Paulo Games def. Evgeny Kurdanov by TKO (R3, 2:00)
  • David Diaz def. Justyn Martinez by TKO (R3, 1:58)
  • Enkhtur Bayartsogt def. Ryan Petersen by TKO (R1, 0:22)

Prelims

  • Juan Figuerva def. Caleb Joseph Avila by TKO (R1, 1:55)
  • Iman Williams def. Lewis Glover by TKO (R2, 1:35)

BKFC 84 Palm Desert live blog

Video: Lorenzo Hunt delivers massive KO over Josh Dyer

Watch as Lorenzo Hunt overcomes two knockdowns to score a massive knockout victory over Josh Dyer in their rematch, reclaiming the BKFC light heavyweight title.

Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title

Lorenzo Hunt defeats Josh Dyer by first-round knockout to become a two-time BKFC light heavyweight champion. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.

Lorenzo Hunt knocks out Josh Dyer during their bout at BKFC 84
Lorenzo Hunt knocks out Josh Dyer during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by decision

The co-main event goes the distance, as Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision at middleweight.

Drew Stuve victorious over Zeb Vincent
Drew Stuve victorious over Zeb Vincent during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Aspen Ladd stops Shyanna Bintliff in first round

Aspen Ladd makes a knockout BKFC debut stopping Shyanna Bintliff in first round at featherweight. The official time was 1:59 of the round.

Aspen Ladd victorious over Shyanna Bintliff
Aspen Ladd victorious over Shyanna Bintliff during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Cody Vidal stops David Simpson in fifth round

Cody Vidal defeats David Simpson by fifth-round KO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 43 seconds of the round.

Cody Vidal punches David Simpson during their bout
Cody Vidal punches David Simpson during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Paulo Games TKOs Evgeny Kurdanov in third round

Paulo Games defeats Evgeny Kurdanov by third-round TKO at welterweight.

Paulo Games victorious over Evgenii Kurdanov
Paulo Games victorious over Evgenii Kurdanov during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Daniel Alvarez vs Jared Lennon off

The fight between Daniel Alvarez and Jared Lennon appears to be canceled.

David Diaz TKOs Justyn Martinez in third round

David Diaz defeats Justyn Martinez by third-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round. On his way to victory, Diaz dropped Martinez once in the second round, and twice in the third.

David Diaz celebrates his victory over Justyn Martinez
David Diaz celebrates his victory over Justyn Martinez during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Enkhtur Bayartsogt TKOs Ryan Petersen in first round

In the main card opener, Enkhtur Bayartsogt defeats Ryan Petersen by first-round TKO, sending his opponent to the canvas in the process. The welterweight fight was over in just 22 seconds.

Enkhtur Bayartsogt celebrates his victory over Ryan Petersen
Enkhtur Bayartsogt celebrates his victory over Ryan Petersen during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Juan Figuerva TKOs Caleb Joseph Avila in first round

Juan Figuerva defeats Caleb Joseph Avila by first-round TKO, dropping his opponent to the canvas three times along the way. The referee called it a day at 1:55 into the round.

Juan Figuerva punches Caleb Joseph Avila during their bout
Juan Figuerva punches Caleb Joseph Avila during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

Iman Williams TKOs Lewis Glover in second round

Iman Williams defeats Lewis Glover by second-round TKO, dropping his opponent with a body shot. The referee stopped the fight at 1:35 of the round.

Iman Williams celebrates his victory over Lewis Glover
Iman Williams celebrates his victory over Lewis Glover during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC

BKFC 84 Countdown and free prelims

The countdown to BKFC 84, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the live stream above.

BKFC 84 Palm Desert: How to watch and start time

BKFC 84 Palm Desert airs live on DAZN. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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