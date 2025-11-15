BKFC 84 live results: Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title

BKFC 84 features a rematch between Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt on Saturday, November 15, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Dyer puts his light heavyweight title on the line.

Dyer (5-1, 2 NC) makes his first title defense and looks to avenge the defeat he suffered four and a half years ago. Former two-weight champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) aims to return to winning ways and reclaim a championship.

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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Drew Stuve (3-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-2). The featured fight is a featherweight clash between Aspen Ladd and Shyanna Bintliff (1-0).

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Cody Vidal (2-1-1) and David Simpson (3-4). A featherweight contest pits Daniel Alvarez (2-2) against Jared Lennon (1-1). Additionally, David Diaz (2-1-1) and Justyn Martinez (2-5) meet at bantamweight.

BKFC 84 Palm Desert results

Get BKFC 84 Palm Desert full fight card results below.

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt def. Josh Dyer by KO (R1, 1:59) – wins BKFC light heavyweight title

Drew Stuve def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Aspen Ladd def. Shyanna Bintliff by KO (R1, 1:59)

Cody Vidal def. David Simpson by KO (R5, 0:43)

Paulo Games def. Evgeny Kurdanov by TKO (R3, 2:00)

David Diaz def. Justyn Martinez by TKO (R3, 1:58)

Enkhtur Bayartsogt def. Ryan Petersen by TKO (R1, 0:22)

Prelims

Juan Figuerva def. Caleb Joseph Avila by TKO (R1, 1:55)

Iman Williams def. Lewis Glover by TKO (R2, 1:35)

BKFC 84 Palm Desert live blog November 16, 2025 2:15 AM EST Video: Lorenzo Hunt delivers massive KO over Josh Dyer Watch as Lorenzo Hunt overcomes two knockdowns to score a massive knockout victory over Josh Dyer in their rematch, reclaiming the BKFC light heavyweight title. November 15, 2025 11:49 PM EST Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title Lorenzo Hunt defeats Josh Dyer by first-round knockout to become a two-time BKFC light heavyweight champion. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round. Lorenzo Hunt knocks out Josh Dyer during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 11:26 PM EST Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by decision The co-main event goes the distance, as Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision at middleweight. Drew Stuve victorious over Zeb Vincent during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 11:01 PM EST Aspen Ladd stops Shyanna Bintliff in first round Aspen Ladd makes a knockout BKFC debut stopping Shyanna Bintliff in first round at featherweight. The official time was 1:59 of the round. Aspen Ladd victorious over Shyanna Bintliff during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 10:35 PM EST Cody Vidal stops David Simpson in fifth round Cody Vidal defeats David Simpson by fifth-round KO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 43 seconds of the round. Cody Vidal punches David Simpson during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 10:34 PM EST Paulo Games TKOs Evgeny Kurdanov in third round Paulo Games defeats Evgeny Kurdanov by third-round TKO at welterweight. Paulo Games victorious over Evgenii Kurdanov during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 10:33 PM EST Daniel Alvarez vs Jared Lennon off The fight between Daniel Alvarez and Jared Lennon appears to be canceled. November 15, 2025 9:52 PM EST David Diaz TKOs Justyn Martinez in third round David Diaz defeats Justyn Martinez by third-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round. On his way to victory, Diaz dropped Martinez once in the second round, and twice in the third. David Diaz celebrates his victory over Justyn Martinez during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 9:50 PM EST Enkhtur Bayartsogt TKOs Ryan Petersen in first round In the main card opener, Enkhtur Bayartsogt defeats Ryan Petersen by first-round TKO, sending his opponent to the canvas in the process. The welterweight fight was over in just 22 seconds. Enkhtur Bayartsogt celebrates his victory over Ryan Petersen during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 8:43 PM EST Juan Figuerva TKOs Caleb Joseph Avila in first round Juan Figuerva defeats Caleb Joseph Avila by first-round TKO, dropping his opponent to the canvas three times along the way. The referee called it a day at 1:55 into the round. Juan Figuerva punches Caleb Joseph Avila during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 8:21 PM EST Iman Williams TKOs Lewis Glover in second round Iman Williams defeats Lewis Glover by second-round TKO, dropping his opponent with a body shot. The referee stopped the fight at 1:35 of the round. Iman Williams celebrates his victory over Lewis Glover during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, November 15, 2025 | BKFC November 15, 2025 6:40 PM EST BKFC 84 Countdown and free prelims The countdown to BKFC 84, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the live stream above. November 14, 2025 11:01 PM EST BKFC 84 Palm Desert: How to watch and start time BKFC 84 Palm Desert airs live on DAZN. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.