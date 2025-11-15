BKFC 84 live results: Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title

BKFC 84 features a rematch between Josh Dyer and Lorenzo Hunt on Saturday, November 15, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Dyer puts his light heavyweight title on the line.
Dyer (5-1, 2 NC) makes his first title defense and looks to avenge the defeat he suffered four and a half years ago. Former two-weight champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) aims to return to winning ways and reclaim a championship.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Drew Stuve (3-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-2). The featured fight is a featherweight clash between Aspen Ladd and Shyanna Bintliff (1-0).
Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Cody Vidal (2-1-1) and David Simpson (3-4). A featherweight contest pits Daniel Alvarez (2-2) against Jared Lennon (1-1). Additionally, David Diaz (2-1-1) and Justyn Martinez (2-5) meet at bantamweight.
BKFC 84 Palm Desert results
Get BKFC 84 Palm Desert full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Lorenzo Hunt def. Josh Dyer by KO (R1, 1:59) – wins BKFC light heavyweight title
- Drew Stuve def. Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Aspen Ladd def. Shyanna Bintliff by KO (R1, 1:59)
- Cody Vidal def. David Simpson by KO (R5, 0:43)
- Paulo Games def. Evgeny Kurdanov by TKO (R3, 2:00)
- David Diaz def. Justyn Martinez by TKO (R3, 1:58)
- Enkhtur Bayartsogt def. Ryan Petersen by TKO (R1, 0:22)
Prelims
- Juan Figuerva def. Caleb Joseph Avila by TKO (R1, 1:55)
- Iman Williams def. Lewis Glover by TKO (R2, 1:35)
BKFC 84 Palm Desert live blog
Video: Lorenzo Hunt delivers massive KO over Josh Dyer
Watch as Lorenzo Hunt overcomes two knockdowns to score a massive knockout victory over Josh Dyer in their rematch, reclaiming the BKFC light heavyweight title.
Lorenzo Hunt KOs Josh Dyer in rematch to regain title
Lorenzo Hunt defeats Josh Dyer by first-round knockout to become a two-time BKFC light heavyweight champion. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.
Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by decision
The co-main event goes the distance, as Drew Stuve defeats Zeb Vincent by unanimous decision at middleweight.
Aspen Ladd stops Shyanna Bintliff in first round
Aspen Ladd makes a knockout BKFC debut stopping Shyanna Bintliff in first round at featherweight. The official time was 1:59 of the round.
Cody Vidal stops David Simpson in fifth round
Cody Vidal defeats David Simpson by fifth-round KO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 43 seconds of the round.
Paulo Games TKOs Evgeny Kurdanov in third round
Paulo Games defeats Evgeny Kurdanov by third-round TKO at welterweight.
Daniel Alvarez vs Jared Lennon off
The fight between Daniel Alvarez and Jared Lennon appears to be canceled.
David Diaz TKOs Justyn Martinez in third round
David Diaz defeats Justyn Martinez by third-round TKO at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round. On his way to victory, Diaz dropped Martinez once in the second round, and twice in the third.
Enkhtur Bayartsogt TKOs Ryan Petersen in first round
In the main card opener, Enkhtur Bayartsogt defeats Ryan Petersen by first-round TKO, sending his opponent to the canvas in the process. The welterweight fight was over in just 22 seconds.
Juan Figuerva TKOs Caleb Joseph Avila in first round
Juan Figuerva defeats Caleb Joseph Avila by first-round TKO, dropping his opponent to the canvas three times along the way. The referee called it a day at 1:55 into the round.
Iman Williams TKOs Lewis Glover in second round
Iman Williams defeats Lewis Glover by second-round TKO, dropping his opponent with a body shot. The referee stopped the fight at 1:35 of the round.
BKFC 84 Countdown and free prelims
The countdown to BKFC 84, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the live stream above.
BKFC 84 Palm Desert: How to watch and start time
BKFC 84 Palm Desert airs live on DAZN. The start time is 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
What a bs KO at the end of Dyer v. Hunt, it was simply a lucky punch thrown out there. Granted maybe Dyer should work out his neck some.