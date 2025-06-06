Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 75 live results: David Mundell faces Donald Sanchez in Albuquerque

David Mundell defends his middleweight title against Donald Sanchez atop BKFC 75, live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
David Mundell and Donald Sanchez face off at the BKFC 75 weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout in Albuquerque, New Mexico
David Mundell and Donald Sanchez come face-to-face at the BKFC 75 Albuquerque weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

BKFC 75 features David Mundell up against Donald Sanchez in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, June 6. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship bout at middleweight.

33-year-old Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, FL makes the fourth defense of his 175-pound belt and aims for his eighth straight victory. 40-year-old contender Sanchez (4-1) looks to become champion in front of his hometown crowd and secure his fifth win in a row.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND. Also on the card is a featherweight clash between Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM and Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia.

Among other matchups, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah meet at welterweight. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) takes on local Kyle McElroy (2-5) at light heavyweight.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC 75 Albuquerque live blog

BKFC 75 Albuquerque: How to watch & start time

BKFC 75 Albuquerque airs live on Prime Video and DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Donald Sanchez at the BKFC 75 weigh-in, ahead of his bout against David Mundell in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Donald Sanchez at the BKFC 75 weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of his bout against David Mundell at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC

BKFC 75 Albuquerque results

Get BKFC 75 Albuquerque full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • David Mundell vs. Donald Sanchez – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
  • Murat Kilimetov vs. Leo Bercier
  • Derek Perez vs. Rick Caruso
  • Felipe Chavez vs. Brandon Honsvick
  • Will Albrecht vs. Kyle McElroy
  • Jenny Savage vs. Crystal Van Wyk
  • Bryant McClain vs. Skyler Mauller

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Bobby Henry vs. Kasey Yates
  • Zay Garcia vs. Dominick Carey
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.