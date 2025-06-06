BKFC 75 live results: David Mundell faces Donald Sanchez in Albuquerque

BKFC 75 features David Mundell up against Donald Sanchez in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, June 6. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship bout at middleweight.

33-year-old Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, FL makes the fourth defense of his 175-pound belt and aims for his eighth straight victory. 40-year-old contender Sanchez (4-1) looks to become champion in front of his hometown crowd and secure his fifth win in a row.

The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND. Also on the card is a featherweight clash between Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM and Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia.

Among other matchups, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah meet at welterweight. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) takes on local Kyle McElroy (2-5) at light heavyweight.

BKFC 75 Albuquerque: How to watch & start time BKFC 75 Albuquerque airs live on Prime Video and DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC 75 Albuquerque results

Get BKFC 75 Albuquerque full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

David Mundell vs. Donald Sanchez – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title

Murat Kilimetov vs. Leo Bercier

Derek Perez vs. Rick Caruso

Felipe Chavez vs. Brandon Honsvick

Will Albrecht vs. Kyle McElroy

Jenny Savage vs. Crystal Van Wyk

Bryant McClain vs. Skyler Mauller

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)