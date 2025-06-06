BKFC 75 live results: David Mundell faces Donald Sanchez in Albuquerque

BKFC 75 features David Mundell up against Donald Sanchez in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, June 6. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship bout at middleweight.
33-year-old Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, FL makes the fourth defense of his 175-pound belt and aims for his eighth straight victory. 40-year-old contender Sanchez (4-1) looks to become champion in front of his hometown crowd and secure his fifth win in a row.
The co-main event is a cruiserweight bout between Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND. Also on the card is a featherweight clash between Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM and Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia.
Among other matchups, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah meet at welterweight. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) takes on local Kyle McElroy (2-5) at light heavyweight.
BKFC 75 Albuquerque: How to watch & start time
BKFC 75 Albuquerque airs live on Prime Video and DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- David Mundell vs. Donald Sanchez – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
- Murat Kilimetov vs. Leo Bercier
- Derek Perez vs. Rick Caruso
- Felipe Chavez vs. Brandon Honsvick
- Will Albrecht vs. Kyle McElroy
- Jenny Savage vs. Crystal Van Wyk
- Bryant McClain vs. Skyler Mauller
Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Bobby Henry vs. Kasey Yates
- Zay Garcia vs. Dominick Carey