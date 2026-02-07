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Knucklemania 6 photos: Rothwell vs Arlovski official for BKFC title

Knucklemania 6 features Ben Rothwell defending his BKFC heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ben Rothwell during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in ahead of his bout against Andrei Arlovski
Ben Rothwell during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC

Ben Rothwell and Andrei Arlovski successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their BKFC heavyweight title fight at Knucklemania 6. The event airs live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, February 7.

According to the promotion’s press release following the ceremonial weigh-ins, defending champion Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, came in at 293.2 lbs, while former UFC champion Arlovski (1-0) weighed in at 266.8 lbs. During the weigh-in broadcast, the weight for both fighters was announced at 275 lbs.

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Also at Friday’s weigh-ins, current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (12-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, and reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-1) of Dunedin, Florida, tipped the scales at 199 lbs and 196.2 lbs, respectively. They clash in a co-feature at a 199-pound catchweight.

John Garbarino (3-0) and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2) both weighed in at 176 lbs for their featured fight.

Ben Bonner (4-2) registered 155 lbs for his rematch against Tony Soto (6-2), who weighed 156.8 lbs. During the weigh-in broadcast, it was also announced that the bout now serves as a lightweight title eliminator.

Check out the current BKFC Knucklemania 6 lineup and weights below.

Andrei Arlovski during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Andrei Arlovski during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell face off during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell face off during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
David Mundell and Lorenzo Hunt during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
David Mundell and Lorenzo Hunt during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Kaine Tomlinson Jr. and John Garbarino during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Kaine Tomlinson Jr. and John Garbarino during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Tony Soto and Ben Bonner during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Tony Soto and Ben Bonner during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Bear Hill and Patrick Brady during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Bear Hill and Patrick Brady during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Crystal Pittman and Jade Masson-Wong during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Crystal Pittman and Jade Masson-Wong during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Joe Elmore and Mike Richman during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Joe Elmore and Mike Richman during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Charles Bennett and Pat Sullivan face off during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Charles Bennett and Pat Sullivan face off during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Harrison Aiken and Cody Russell during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Harrison Aiken and Cody Russell during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Brandon Meyer and Zedekiah Montanez during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Brandon Meyer and Zedekiah Montanez during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Zach Calmus and Lex Ludlow during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Zach Calmus and Lex Ludlow during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Brett Shoenfelt and Nyseam McCain during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Brett Shoenfelt and Nyseam McCain during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC
Joshua Oxendine and Travis Thompson during the BKFC Knucklemania 6 weigh-in
Joshua Oxendine and Travis Thompson during the Knucklemania 6 weigh-in, on February 6, 2026, in Philadelphia, PA | BKFC

The current BKFC Knucklemania 6 lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Ben Rothwell (293.2 lbs) vs. Andrei Arlovski (266.8 lbs)
  • Lorenzo Hunt (199 lbs) vs. David Mundell (196.2 lbs)
  • John Garbarino (176 lbs) vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (176 lbs)
  • Ben Bonner (155 lbs) vs. Tony Soto (156.8 lbs)
  • Patrick Brady (244 lbs) vs. Bear Hill (266.4 lbs)
  • Jade Masson-Wong (129.8 lbs) vs. Crystal Pittman (128 lbs)
  • Mike Richman (175.4 lbs) vs. Joe Elmore (175.8 lbs)
  • Pat Sullivan (150 lbs) vs. Charles Bennett (143.6 lbs)
  • Cody Russell (178.8 lbs) vs. Harrison Aiken (174 lbs)
  • Zedekiah Montanez (156.8 lbs) vs. Brandon Meyer (155.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Lex Ludlow (204.6 lbs) vs. Zach Calmus (202 lbs)
  • Nyseam McCain (171 lbs) vs. Brett Shoenfelt (176.6 lbs)
  • Travis Thompson (136 lbs) vs. Joshua Oxendine (138 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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