BKFC Knucklemania 4 results, live stream, Perry vs Alves, main event, prelims

The highly anticipated Knucklemania 4 airs live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry up against former BKFC middleweight champion and fellow former UFC fighter Thiago Alves. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan eyes to extend his unbeaten bare knuckle record. Brazil’s Thiago Alves (2-0) makes his ring return and also looks to remain undefeated in the BKFC.

The co-main event pits Mick Terrill (7-1) against Lorenzo Hunt (11-1). England’s BKFC heavyweight champion defends his belt against two-division champion of Elyria, Ohio.

Also on the card, Ben Rothwell faces Todd Duffee at heavyweight, Alfredo Angulo takes on Jeremiah Riggs at middleweight and Crystal Pittman meets Sydney Smith at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Evgeny Kurdanov and Julian Lane battle it out at middleweight, David Diaz fights Shane Jordan at bantamweight and Andrew Angelcor duels Ruben Warr at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Frank Alvarez and Victor Rosas go head to head at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Vincent Familari and Fernando Gonzalez clash at middleweight and Tommy Aaron goes up against Richard Brooks at lightweight. The event opener features Keith Richardson versus Cody Vidal at cruiserweight.

BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves live stream

United States

Broadcast: FUBO

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 3 am BST

Prelims: 2 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Other countries

Bare knuckle boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and stream BKFC Knucklemania 4 from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

BKFC Knucklemania 4 fight card

Get BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves, light heavyweight

Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt, heavyweight – Terrill’s heavyweight title

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs, middleweight

Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith, women’s bantamweight

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane, middleweight

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan, bantamweight

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas, bantamweight

Prelims