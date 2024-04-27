Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Knucklemania 4 results, live stream, Perry vs Alves, main event, prelims

BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves live results from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles

Bare KnuckleNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Mike Perry faces Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania 4 live from Los Angeles
Mike Perry and Thiago Alves at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Knucklemania 4 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA | BKFC
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

The highly anticipated Knucklemania 4 airs live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry up against former BKFC middleweight champion and fellow former UFC fighter Thiago Alves. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan eyes to extend his unbeaten bare knuckle record. Brazil’s Thiago Alves (2-0) makes his ring return and also looks to remain undefeated in the BKFC.

The co-main event pits Mick Terrill (7-1) against Lorenzo Hunt (11-1). England’s BKFC heavyweight champion defends his belt against two-division champion of Elyria, Ohio.

Also on the card, Ben Rothwell faces Todd Duffee at heavyweight, Alfredo Angulo takes on Jeremiah Riggs at middleweight and Crystal Pittman meets Sydney Smith at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Evgeny Kurdanov and Julian Lane battle it out at middleweight, David Diaz fights Shane Jordan at bantamweight and Andrew Angelcor duels Ruben Warr at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Frank Alvarez and Victor Rosas go head to head at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Vincent Familari and Fernando Gonzalez clash at middleweight and Tommy Aaron goes up against Richard Brooks at lightweight. The event opener features Keith Richardson versus Cody Vidal at cruiserweight.

BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves live stream

United States

Broadcast: FUBO
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Watch on FUBO

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 3 am BST
Prelims: 2 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Buy PPV on Kayo

Other countries

Bare knuckle boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and stream BKFC Knucklemania 4 from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

BKFC Knucklemania 4 fight card

Get BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves, light heavyweight
  • Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt, heavyweight – Terrill’s heavyweight title
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight
  • Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs, middleweight
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith, women’s bantamweight
  • Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane, middleweight
  • David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan, bantamweight
  • Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight
  • Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas, bantamweight

Prelims

  • Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez, middleweight
  • Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks, lightweight
  • Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal, cruiserweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.