Knucklemania 4 photos: Mike Perry KO’s Thiago Alves in first round

Mike Perry stops Thiago Alves in BKFC Knucklemania 4 main event, calls out Darren Till

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Perry dominates Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania 4
Mike Perry dominates Thiago Alves in the main event of Knucklemania 4 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on April 27, 2024 | BKFC
Mike Perry dominated and stopped Thiago Alves in the Knucklemania 4 main event on April 27 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The unbeaten American dropped Brazil’s former BKFC middleweight champion and fellow former UFC fighter with a big left hook. The official time was 1 minute into the opening round.

With the victory by knockout, 32-year-old Perry of Flint, Michigan improved to 5-0. Coconut Creek, Florida-based 40-year-old Alves, who made his ring return, dropped to 2-1.

“My easiest fight yet – just like I said it would be,” Mike Perry said post win. “I’m the undisputed king of bare knuckle. I’m the No. 1 Pound for Pound. [Expletive] anybody who thinks differently.”

Perry also called out former UFC fighter Darren Till of Liverpool, England.

“Darren Till, you fat [expletive], get over here, or I’ll come to you in the U.K. Nate Diaz has got a fight with Jorge Masvidal. We should throw hands. Shout out to him. I’m not a hater, bro, we’re all just out here trying to make it, and I’m fighting for every [expletive] step that I take.”

Thiago Alves
Thiago Alves | BKFC
Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves | BKFC
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves | BKFC
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves
Mike Perry KO’s Thiago Alves | BKFC
Mike Perry celebrates victory
Mike Perry celebrates victory | BKFC
Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
David Feldman and Nate Diaz
David Feldman and Nate Diaz | BKFC

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (8-1) of the UK retained his BKFC heavyweight title via first-round TKO against two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt (11-2) of Elyria, Ohio. Among other results, Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin TKO’d Todd Duffee of Evansville, Indiana also in Round 1. Plus, Mexico’s former WBO interim light middleweight champion Alfredo Angulo (1-0) successfully debuted in bare knuckle boxing with the first-round knockout against Jeremiah Riggs (2-3) of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

It was also announced that former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor became a part owner of BKFC.

Up next, BKFC 61 Connecticut on May 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. In the main event, Jimmie Rivera and Daniel Straus clash at featherweight.

