BKFC Honolulu live results: Doug Coltrane stops Maki Pitolo

BKFC Fight Night: Pitolo vs. Coltrane airs live on Saturday, April 11 from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, marking the promotion’s debut in Hawaii.

The main event is a middleweight bout between Honolulu’s former MMA fighter Maki Pitolo and former BKFC title challenger Doug Coltrane (3-2) of Smithfield, North Carolina. The co-main event is a light heavyweight contest between Kealii Kanekoa (1-0) of Pahoa, Hawaii, and Joseph Creer (5-3) of Columbus, Georgia.

Advertisement

The featured fight is a featherweight showdown between Toby Misech of Hilo, Hawaii, and Charles Bennett (1-3) of Ocala, Florida.

Get the full fight card results below.

BKFC Honolulu results

Main card

Doug Coltrane def. Maki Pitolo by KO (R1, 1:59)

Joseph Creer def. Keali’i Kanekoa by TKO (R3, 2:00)

Toby Misech def. Charles Bennett by unanimous decision (47-44, 47-44, 47-44)

Justin Cornell def. Zach Zane by TKO (R2, 1:01)

Christopher Inocencio def. Jovan Alayon by TKO (R1, 1:15)

Namakana Pakala def. Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision (45-44, 45-44, 45-44)

Randy Kamaiopili Jr. def. Shiro Hitto by TKO (R2, 0:27)

Hazel Nahienaena def. Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Maika Samson def. Nalu Cenal by KO (R2, 0:32)

Prelims

Nicholas Saragosa def. Kaylan Gorospe by KO (R2, 1:30)

Joseph Calarruda def. Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Jerome Macalino def. Pono Enos by KO (R1, 1:54)

Vincent Aragona def. Simeon Crawford TKO (R1, 0:36)

BKFC Honolulu live blog April 12, 2026 3:13 AM EDT Doug Coltrane KOs Maki Pitolo in first round Doug Coltrane defeats Maki Pitolo by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round. Doug Coltrane celebrates his victory over Maki Pitolo during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 2:51 AM EDT Joseph Creer TKOs Keali'i Kanekoa in third round Joseph Creer defeats Keali’i Kanekoa by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The ringside physician stopped the fight after the third round. Joseph Creer lands a punch during his bout against Keali'i Kanekoa at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 2:25 AM EDT Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by decision Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by unanimous decision at featherweight. Toby Misech throws a punch during his bout against Charles Bennett at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 1:50 AM EDT Justin Cornell TKOs Zach Zane in second round Justin Cornell defeats Zach Zane by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:01 of the round. April 12, 2026 1:48 AM EDT Christopher Inocencio TKOs Jovan Alayon in first round Christopher Inocencio defeats Jovan Alayon by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:15 of the round. Christopher Inocencio throws a punch during his bout against Jovan Alayon at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 1:27 AM EDT Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by decision Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. Namakana Pakala throws a punch during his bout against Chris Cisneros at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 1:11 AM EDT Randy Kamaiopili Jr TKOs Shiro Hitto in second round Randy Kamaiopili Jr. defeats Shiro Hitto by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:27 of the round. Randy Kamaiopili Jr knocks down Shiro Hitto during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 12:42 AM EDT Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by decision Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision in a three-round showdown. Hazel Nahienaena during her bout against Kat Rabellizsa at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 12:40 AM EDT Maika Samson KOs Nalu Cenal in second round Maika Samson defeats Nalu Cenal by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:32 of the round. Maika Samson throws a punch during his bout against Nalu Cenal at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 12, 2026 12:06 AM EDT Nicholas Saragosa KOs Kaylan Gorospe in second round Nicholas Saragosa defeats Andru Davis-Henryat by second-round knockout at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:30 of the round. Nicholas Saragosa celebrates his victory over Kaylan Gorospe during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 11, 2026 11:44 PM EDT Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by decision Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25. Joseph Calarruda throws a punch during his bout against Fatu Tuitasi at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 11, 2026 11:32 PM EDT Jerome Macalino TKOs Pono Enos in first round Jerome Macalino defeats Pono Enosat by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round. Jerome Macalino celebrates his victory over Pono Enos during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 11, 2026 11:30 PM EDT Vincent Aragona TKOs Simeon Crawford in first round Kicking off the action, Vincent Aragona defeats Simeon Crawford by first-round TKO at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round. Vincent Aragona throws a punch during his bout against Simeon Crawford at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC April 11, 2026 5:30 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC Honolulu airs live on BKFC App. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.