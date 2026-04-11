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BKFC Honolulu live results: Doug Coltrane stops Maki Pitolo

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Coltrane headlines BKFC Fight Night Honolulu, marking the promotion’s debut in Hawaii

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Doug Coltrane throws a punch during his bout against Maki Pitolo at BKFC Honolulu
Doug Coltrane throws a punch during his bout against Maki Pitolo at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

BKFC Fight Night: Pitolo vs. Coltrane airs live on Saturday, April 11 from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, marking the promotion’s debut in Hawaii.

The main event is a middleweight bout between Honolulu’s former MMA fighter Maki Pitolo and former BKFC title challenger Doug Coltrane (3-2) of Smithfield, North Carolina. The co-main event is a light heavyweight contest between Kealii Kanekoa (1-0) of Pahoa, Hawaii, and Joseph Creer (5-3) of Columbus, Georgia.

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The featured fight is a featherweight showdown between Toby Misech of Hilo, Hawaii, and Charles Bennett (1-3) of Ocala, Florida.

Get the full fight card results below.

BKFC Honolulu results

Main card

  • Doug Coltrane def. Maki Pitolo by KO (R1, 1:59)
  • Joseph Creer def. Keali’i Kanekoa by TKO (R3, 2:00)
  • Toby Misech def. Charles Bennett by unanimous decision (47-44, 47-44, 47-44)
  • Justin Cornell def. Zach Zane by TKO (R2, 1:01)
  • Christopher Inocencio def. Jovan Alayon by TKO (R1, 1:15)
  • Namakana Pakala def. Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision (45-44, 45-44, 45-44)
  • Randy Kamaiopili Jr. def. Shiro Hitto by TKO (R2, 0:27)
  • Hazel Nahienaena def. Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Maika Samson def. Nalu Cenal by KO (R2, 0:32)

Prelims

  • Nicholas Saragosa def. Kaylan Gorospe by KO (R2, 1:30)
  • Joseph Calarruda def. Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
  • Jerome Macalino def. Pono Enos by KO (R1, 1:54)
  • Vincent Aragona def. Simeon Crawford TKO (R1, 0:36)

BKFC Honolulu live blog

Doug Coltrane KOs Maki Pitolo in first round

Doug Coltrane defeats Maki Pitolo by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.

Doug Coltrane celebrates his victory over Maki Pitolo during their bout
Doug Coltrane celebrates his victory over Maki Pitolo during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Joseph Creer TKOs Keali'i Kanekoa in third round

Joseph Creer defeats Keali’i Kanekoa by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The ringside physician stopped the fight after the third round.

Joseph Creer lands a punch during his bout against Keali'i Kanekoa
Joseph Creer lands a punch during his bout against Keali'i Kanekoa at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by decision

Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by unanimous decision at featherweight.

Toby Misech throws a punch during his bout against Charles Bennett
Toby Misech throws a punch during his bout against Charles Bennett at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Justin Cornell TKOs Zach Zane in second round

Justin Cornell defeats Zach Zane by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:01 of the round.

Christopher Inocencio TKOs Jovan Alayon in first round

Christopher Inocencio defeats Jovan Alayon by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:15 of the round.

Christopher Inocencio throws a punch during his bout against Jovan Alayon
Christopher Inocencio throws a punch during his bout against Jovan Alayon at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by decision

Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision at light heavyweight.

Namakana Pakala throws a punch during his bout against Chris Cisneros
Namakana Pakala throws a punch during his bout against Chris Cisneros at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Randy Kamaiopili Jr TKOs Shiro Hitto in second round

Randy Kamaiopili Jr. defeats Shiro Hitto by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:27 of the round.

Randy Kamaiopili Jr knocks down Shiro Hitto during their bout
Randy Kamaiopili Jr knocks down Shiro Hitto during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by decision

Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision in a three-round showdown.

Hazel Nahienaena during her bout against Kat Rabellizsa
Hazel Nahienaena during her bout against Kat Rabellizsa at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Maika Samson KOs Nalu Cenal in second round

Maika Samson defeats Nalu Cenal by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:32 of the round.

Maika Samson throws a punch during his bout against Nalu Cenal
Maika Samson throws a punch during his bout against Nalu Cenal at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Nicholas Saragosa KOs Kaylan Gorospe in second round

Nicholas Saragosa defeats Andru Davis-Henryat by second-round knockout at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:30 of the round.

Nicholas Saragosa celebrates his victory over Kaylan Gorospe during their bout
Nicholas Saragosa celebrates his victory over Kaylan Gorospe during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by decision

Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25.

Joseph Calarruda throws a punch during his bout against Fatu Tuitasi
Joseph Calarruda throws a punch during his bout against Fatu Tuitasi at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Jerome Macalino TKOs Pono Enos in first round

Jerome Macalino defeats Pono Enosat by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round.

Jerome Macalino celebrates his victory over Pono Enos during their bout
Jerome Macalino celebrates his victory over Pono Enos during their bout at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

Vincent Aragona TKOs Simeon Crawford in first round

Kicking off the action, Vincent Aragona defeats Simeon Crawford by first-round TKO at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round.

Vincent Aragona throws a punch during his bout against Simeon Crawford
Vincent Aragona throws a punch during his bout against Simeon Crawford at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 11, 2026 | BKFC

How to watch and start time

BKFC Honolulu airs live on BKFC App. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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