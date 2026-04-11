BKFC Honolulu live results: Doug Coltrane stops Maki Pitolo

BKFC Fight Night: Pitolo vs. Coltrane airs live on Saturday, April 11 from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, marking the promotion’s debut in Hawaii.
The main event is a middleweight bout between Honolulu’s former MMA fighter Maki Pitolo and former BKFC title challenger Doug Coltrane (3-2) of Smithfield, North Carolina. The co-main event is a light heavyweight contest between Kealii Kanekoa (1-0) of Pahoa, Hawaii, and Joseph Creer (5-3) of Columbus, Georgia.
The featured fight is a featherweight showdown between Toby Misech of Hilo, Hawaii, and Charles Bennett (1-3) of Ocala, Florida.
Get the full fight card results below.
BKFC Honolulu results
Main card
- Doug Coltrane def. Maki Pitolo by KO (R1, 1:59)
- Joseph Creer def. Keali’i Kanekoa by TKO (R3, 2:00)
- Toby Misech def. Charles Bennett by unanimous decision (47-44, 47-44, 47-44)
- Justin Cornell def. Zach Zane by TKO (R2, 1:01)
- Christopher Inocencio def. Jovan Alayon by TKO (R1, 1:15)
- Namakana Pakala def. Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision (45-44, 45-44, 45-44)
- Randy Kamaiopili Jr. def. Shiro Hitto by TKO (R2, 0:27)
- Hazel Nahienaena def. Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Maika Samson def. Nalu Cenal by KO (R2, 0:32)
Prelims
- Nicholas Saragosa def. Kaylan Gorospe by KO (R2, 1:30)
- Joseph Calarruda def. Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
- Jerome Macalino def. Pono Enos by KO (R1, 1:54)
- Vincent Aragona def. Simeon Crawford TKO (R1, 0:36)
BKFC Honolulu live blog
Doug Coltrane KOs Maki Pitolo in first round
Doug Coltrane defeats Maki Pitolo by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.
Joseph Creer TKOs Keali'i Kanekoa in third round
Joseph Creer defeats Keali’i Kanekoa by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The ringside physician stopped the fight after the third round.
Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by decision
Toby Misech defeats Charles Bennett by unanimous decision at featherweight.
Justin Cornell TKOs Zach Zane in second round
Justin Cornell defeats Zach Zane by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:01 of the round.
Christopher Inocencio TKOs Jovan Alayon in first round
Christopher Inocencio defeats Jovan Alayon by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:15 of the round.
Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by decision
Namakana Pakala defeats Chris Cisneros by unanimous decision at light heavyweight.
Randy Kamaiopili Jr TKOs Shiro Hitto in second round
Randy Kamaiopili Jr. defeats Shiro Hitto by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:27 of the round.
Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by decision
Hazel Nahienaena defeats Kat Rabellizsa by unanimous decision in a three-round showdown.
Maika Samson KOs Nalu Cenal in second round
Maika Samson defeats Nalu Cenal by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 0:32 of the round.
Nicholas Saragosa KOs Kaylan Gorospe in second round
Nicholas Saragosa defeats Andru Davis-Henryat by second-round knockout at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:30 of the round.
Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by decision
Joseph Calarruda defeats Fatu Tuitasi by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25.
Jerome Macalino TKOs Pono Enos in first round
Jerome Macalino defeats Pono Enosat by first-round TKO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:54 of the round.
Vincent Aragona TKOs Simeon Crawford in first round
Kicking off the action, Vincent Aragona defeats Simeon Crawford by first-round TKO at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:36 of the round.
How to watch and start time
BKFC Honolulu airs live on BKFC App. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.