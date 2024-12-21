BKFC Hollywood results: Warren vs Richman

BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman airs live on DAZN from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on December 21. The final fight card of the year features a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, FL defends his light heavyweight belt against former two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, MN. In the co-main event, Christine Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, CA defends her flyweight strap against Christine Vicens (3-0) of Miami, FL.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil. As well, Bryan Duran (6-1) of Miami, FL and Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, VA clash at lightweight.

Among other matchups, Gee Perez (4-1) of Plant City, FL and Cary Caprio (2-1) of Laurel, MD go head-to-head at flyweight. Justin Ibarrola (5-0) of Boca Raton, FL and Derek Perez (2-3) of Belem, NM square off at bantamweight.

Plus, Edgard Plazaola (3-0) of Nicaragua faces Alex Castro (0-1) of Guam at featherweight. Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi of Coconut Creek, FL makes his BKFC debut against Eduardo Peralta (2-2) of Kansas City, KS at middleweight.

Atop the BKFC Hollywood prelims, Tyler Randall (4-2) of Cape Coral, FL and Austin Lucas (1-0) of Moriarty, NM battle it out at flyweight. In addition, former title challenger Francesco Ricchi (5-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL takes on Anthony LaCaze (1-4) of Monroe, LA at middleweight. The event opener pits Brock Walker (0-1) of Dungannon, VA against newcomer Nicholas Blume of Florida at heavyweight.

BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman results

Get BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Jared Warren vs. Mike Richman – Warren’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Levi da Costa

Bryan Duran vs. Kasim Ruffin

Gee Perez vs. Cary Caprio

Justin Ibarrola vs. Derek Perez

Edgard Plazaola vs. Alex Castro

Sabah Homasi vs. Eduardo Peralta

Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)