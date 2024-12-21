BKFC Hollywood results: Warren vs Richman

BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman airs live on DAZN from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on December 21. The final fight card of the year features a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the main event, Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, FL defends his light heavyweight belt against former two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, MN. In the co-main event, Christine Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, CA defends her flyweight strap against Christine Vicens (3-0) of Miami, FL.
Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil. As well, Bryan Duran (6-1) of Miami, FL and Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, VA clash at lightweight.
Among other matchups, Gee Perez (4-1) of Plant City, FL and Cary Caprio (2-1) of Laurel, MD go head-to-head at flyweight. Justin Ibarrola (5-0) of Boca Raton, FL and Derek Perez (2-3) of Belem, NM square off at bantamweight.
Plus, Edgard Plazaola (3-0) of Nicaragua faces Alex Castro (0-1) of Guam at featherweight. Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi of Coconut Creek, FL makes his BKFC debut against Eduardo Peralta (2-2) of Kansas City, KS at middleweight.
Atop the BKFC Hollywood prelims, Tyler Randall (4-2) of Cape Coral, FL and Austin Lucas (1-0) of Moriarty, NM battle it out at flyweight. In addition, former title challenger Francesco Ricchi (5-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL takes on Anthony LaCaze (1-4) of Monroe, LA at middleweight. The event opener pits Brock Walker (0-1) of Dungannon, VA against newcomer Nicholas Blume of Florida at heavyweight.
BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman results
Get BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)
- Jared Warren vs. Mike Richman – Warren’s BKFC light heavyweight title
- Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Levi da Costa
- Bryan Duran vs. Kasim Ruffin
- Gee Perez vs. Cary Caprio
- Justin Ibarrola vs. Derek Perez
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Alex Castro
- Sabah Homasi vs. Eduardo Peralta
Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)
- Tyler Randall vs. Austin Lewis
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Anthony Blake LaCaze
- Nicholas Blume vs. Brock Walker