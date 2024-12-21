BKFC Hollywood weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Mike Richman for 185 lbs title

Jared Warren and Mike Richman successfully weighed in and made it official for the BKFC 185 lbs title. The pair square off atop the bare-knuckle boxing fight card on December 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

Defending champion Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.4 lbs. Two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, MN showed 185 lbs.

Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens also made the required championship limit for their 125-pound title clash serving as the co-main event. Champion Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, California tipped the scales at 124.8 lbs. Challenger Vicens (3-0) of Miami, Florida was 125 lbs.

Among other bouts, Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil were 261.4 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively. South Florida’s Bryan Duran (6-1) came in at 151 lbs for his bout against Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, VA, who was 149.6 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman lineup and weights below.

Mike Richman | BKFC

Jared Warren and Mike Richman | BKFC

Christine Ferea | BKFC

Christine Vicens | BKFC

Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens | BKFC

Leonardo Perdomo and Levi da Costa | BKFC

Bryan Duran and Kasim Ruffin | BKFC

Gee Perez and Cary Caprio | BKFC

Justin Ibarrola and Derek Perez | BKFC

Sabah Homasi and Eduardo Peralta | BKFC

Edgard Plazaola and Alex Castro | BKFC

Tyler Randall and Austin Lewis | BKFC

Francesco Ricchi and Anthony Blake LaCaze | BKFC

Nicholas Blume and Brock Walker | BKFC

BKFC Hollywood fight card

Main card

Jared Warren (184.4) vs. Mike Richman (185) – Warren’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Christine Ferea (124.8) vs. Christine Vicens (125) – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title

Leonardo Perdomo (261.4) vs. Levi da Costa (246)

Bryan Duran (151) vs. Kasim Ruffin (149.6)

Gee Perez (127.2) vs. Cary Caprio (125)

Justin Ibarrola (135.4) vs. Derek Perez (137.8)

Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Alex Castro (144.2)

Sabah Homasi (175.6) vs. Eduardo Peralta (174.8)

Prelims