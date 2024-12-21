BKFC Hollywood weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Mike Richman for 185 lbs title

Jared Warren and Mike Richman successfully weighed in and made it official for the BKFC 185 lbs title. The pair square off atop the bare-knuckle boxing fight card on December 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.
Defending champion Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.4 lbs. Two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, MN showed 185 lbs.
Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens also made the required championship limit for their 125-pound title clash serving as the co-main event. Champion Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, California tipped the scales at 124.8 lbs. Challenger Vicens (3-0) of Miami, Florida was 125 lbs.
Among other bouts, Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil were 261.4 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively. South Florida’s Bryan Duran (6-1) came in at 151 lbs for his bout against Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, VA, who was 149.6 lbs.
Check out the current BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman lineup and weights below.
BKFC Hollywood fight card
Main card
- Jared Warren (184.4) vs. Mike Richman (185) – Warren’s BKFC light heavyweight title
- Christine Ferea (124.8) vs. Christine Vicens (125) – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title
- Leonardo Perdomo (261.4) vs. Levi da Costa (246)
- Bryan Duran (151) vs. Kasim Ruffin (149.6)
- Gee Perez (127.2) vs. Cary Caprio (125)
- Justin Ibarrola (135.4) vs. Derek Perez (137.8)
- Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Alex Castro (144.2)
- Sabah Homasi (175.6) vs. Eduardo Peralta (174.8)
Prelims
- Tyler Randall (125.4) vs. Austin Lewis (123.4)
- Francesco Ricchi (174.8) vs. Anthony Blake LaCaze (175)
- Nicholas Blume (241.6) vs. Brock Walker (234.4)