BKFC Hollywood weigh-in photos: Jared Warren vs Mike Richman for 185 lbs title

Also on weight at BKFC Hollywood, Christine Ferea vs Christine Vicens for 125 lbs title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jared Warren at BKFC Hollywood weigh-in
Jared Warren at tge weigh-ins ahead of his bout against Mike Richman at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, USA on December 21, 2024 | BKFC

Jared Warren and Mike Richman successfully weighed in and made it official for the BKFC 185 lbs title. The pair square off atop the bare-knuckle boxing fight card on December 21 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

Defending champion Jared Warren (7-2) of Tampa, FL tipped the scales at 184.4 lbs. Two-time title challenger Mike Richman (6-2) of Rosemount, MN showed 185 lbs.

Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens also made the required championship limit for their 125-pound title clash serving as the co-main event. Champion Ferea (9-1) of San Jose, California tipped the scales at 124.8 lbs. Challenger Vicens (3-0) of Miami, Florida was 125 lbs.

Among other bouts, Leonardo Perdomo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba and Levi da Costa (2-2) of Brazil were 261.4 lbs and 246 lbs, respectively. South Florida’s Bryan Duran (6-1) came in at 151 lbs for his bout against Kasim Ruffin (2-0) of Portsmouth, VA, who was 149.6 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC Hollywood: Warren vs Richman lineup and weights below.

Mike Richman
Mike Richman | BKFC
Jared Warren and Mike Richman
Jared Warren and Mike Richman | BKFC
Christine Ferea
Christine Ferea | BKFC
Christine Vicens
Christine Vicens | BKFC
Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens
Christine Ferea and Christine Vicens | BKFC
Leonardo Perdomo and Levi da Costa
Leonardo Perdomo and Levi da Costa | BKFC
Bryan Duran and Kasim Ruffin
Bryan Duran and Kasim Ruffin | BKFC
Gee Perez and Cary Caprio
Gee Perez and Cary Caprio | BKFC
Justin Ibarrola and Derek Perez
Justin Ibarrola and Derek Perez | BKFC
Sabah Homasi and Eduardo Peralta
Sabah Homasi and Eduardo Peralta | BKFC
Edgard Plazaola and Alex Castro
Edgard Plazaola and Alex Castro | BKFC
Tyler Randall and Austin Lewis
Tyler Randall and Austin Lewis | BKFC
Francesco Ricchi and Anthony Blake LaCaze
Francesco Ricchi and Anthony Blake LaCaze | BKFC
Nicholas Blume and Brock Walker
Nicholas Blume and Brock Walker | BKFC

BKFC Hollywood fight card

Main card

  • Jared Warren (184.4) vs. Mike Richman (185) – Warren’s BKFC light heavyweight title
  • Christine Ferea (124.8) vs. Christine Vicens (125) – Ferea’s BKFC flyweight title
  • Leonardo Perdomo (261.4) vs. Levi da Costa (246)
  • Bryan Duran (151) vs. Kasim Ruffin (149.6)
  • Gee Perez (127.2) vs. Cary Caprio (125)
  • Justin Ibarrola (135.4) vs. Derek Perez (137.8)
  • Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Alex Castro (144.2)
  • Sabah Homasi (175.6) vs. Eduardo Peralta (174.8)

Prelims

  • Tyler Randall (125.4) vs. Austin Lewis (123.4)
  • Francesco Ricchi (174.8) vs. Anthony Blake LaCaze (175)
  • Nicholas Blume (241.6) vs. Brock Walker (234.4)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

