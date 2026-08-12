PFL Tampa full card confirmed with Cyborg vs Vieira in main event

The full card is confirmed for PFL: Cyborg vs Vieira, taking place at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, August 22.

In the previously announced main event, Cris Cyborg (29-2) defends her PFL featherweight title in an all-Brazilian matchup against Ketlen Vieira (16-5).

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) and promotional newcomer Tracy Reeder (12-5) of Oklahoma.

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Also on the main card, Portugal’s Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) faces Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (15-5) at bantamweight.

Plus, England’s Luke Trainer (10-1) and Roland Dunlap (7-0) of Milwaukee square off at light heavyweight.

The main card airs live on ESPN, following the prelims on ESPN+.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Full PFL Tampa fight card

Main card

Cris Cyborg (29-2) vs. Ketlen Vieira (16-5), Cyborg’s PFL featherweight title

Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) vs. Tracy Reeder (12-5), lightweight

Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) vs. Marcirley Alves (15-5), bantamweight

Luke Trainer (10-1) vs. Roland Dunlap (7-0), light heavyweight

Prelims