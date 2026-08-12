PFL Tampa full card confirmed with Cyborg vs Vieira in main event

The full card is confirmed for PFL: Cyborg vs Vieira, taking place at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, August 22.
- In the previously announced main event, Cris Cyborg (29-2) defends her PFL featherweight title in an all-Brazilian matchup against Ketlen Vieira (16-5).
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) and promotional newcomer Tracy Reeder (12-5) of Oklahoma.
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Also on the main card, Portugal’s Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) faces Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (15-5) at bantamweight.
Plus, England’s Luke Trainer (10-1) and Roland Dunlap (7-0) of Milwaukee square off at light heavyweight.
- The main card airs live on ESPN, following the prelims on ESPN+.
- Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.
Full PFL Tampa fight card
Main card
- Cris Cyborg (29-2) vs. Ketlen Vieira (16-5), Cyborg’s PFL featherweight title
- Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) vs. Tracy Reeder (12-5), lightweight
- Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) vs. Marcirley Alves (15-5), bantamweight
- Luke Trainer (10-1) vs. Roland Dunlap (7-0), light heavyweight
Prelims
- Magomed Magomedov (22-5) vs. Daniel Marcos (18-1), bantamweight
- Taila Santos (23-4) vs. Sabrinna de Sousa (6-0), flyweight
- Movsar Ibragimov (8-1) vs. Javid Basharat (15-2), bantamweight
- Dakota Bush (16-4) vs. Morquez Forest (8-1), lightweight
- Natan Schulte (25-6-1) vs. Artur Zaynukov (19-4), lightweight
- Gino Van Steenis (8-2) vs. Robert Watley (16-4), lightweight
- Florim Zendeli (11-2-1) vs. Omran Chaaban (10-1), welterweight
- Eoin Sheridan (5-0) vs. James Vake (7-2), welterweight