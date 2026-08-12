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PFL Tampa full card confirmed with Cyborg vs Vieira in main event

PFL: Cyborg vs Vieira takes place Saturday at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Cris Cyborg with her championship belt after her victory over Sara Collins
Cris Cyborg with her championship belt after her victory over Sara Collins at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on December 13, 2025. Photo by PFL

The full card is confirmed for PFL: Cyborg vs Vieira, taking place at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, August 22.

  • In the previously announced main event, Cris Cyborg (29-2) defends her PFL featherweight title in an all-Brazilian matchup against Ketlen Vieira (16-5).

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) and promotional newcomer Tracy Reeder (12-5) of Oklahoma.

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Also on the main card, Portugal’s Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) faces Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (15-5) at bantamweight.

Plus, England’s Luke Trainer (10-1) and Roland Dunlap (7-0) of Milwaukee square off at light heavyweight.

  • The main card airs live on ESPN, following the prelims on ESPN+.
  • Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Full PFL Tampa fight card

Main card

  • Cris Cyborg (29-2) vs. Ketlen Vieira (16-5), Cyborg’s PFL featherweight title
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov (27-5-2) vs. Tracy Reeder (12-5), lightweight
  • Gustavo Oliveira (13-2) vs. Marcirley Alves (15-5), bantamweight
  • Luke Trainer (10-1) vs. Roland Dunlap (7-0), light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Magomed Magomedov (22-5) vs. Daniel Marcos (18-1), bantamweight
  • Taila Santos (23-4) vs. Sabrinna de Sousa (6-0), flyweight
  • Movsar Ibragimov (8-1) vs. Javid Basharat (15-2), bantamweight
  • Dakota Bush (16-4) vs. Morquez Forest (8-1), lightweight
  • Natan Schulte (25-6-1) vs. Artur Zaynukov (19-4), lightweight
  • Gino Van Steenis (8-2) vs. Robert Watley (16-4), lightweight
  • Florim Zendeli (11-2-1) vs. Omran Chaaban (10-1), welterweight
  • Eoin Sheridan (5-0) vs. James Vake (7-2), welterweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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