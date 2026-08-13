Alexandre Gaumont announces retirement due to recurring injury

Alexandre Gaumont has been forced to retire from boxing due to a recurring elbow injury, prompting the cancellation of his fight against Ismail Airoud.

Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) of Buckingham, Quebec, was scheduled to face Italy’s Airoud (12-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout on the undercard of Lenar Perez vs Thabiso Mchunu in Montreal on September 3.

In what turned out to be his final outing in April, Gaumont defeated Luka Lozo by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 30-year-old bounced back from his first career defeat last December, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Ramadan Hiseni.

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‘It’s time for me to enjoy life with my little family’

“The most important thing for me is to thank all my fans who have been there and supported me since the beginning of my career,” Alexandre Gaumont said via an Eye of the Tiger press release on Thursday.”

“Thanks to you, we brought boxing back to the Outaouais, and I had the chance to headline two events in front of my hometown crowd, in a packed venue chanting ‘Gaumont! Gaumont! Gaumont!’ You allowed a kid from a small town to live his dream, and I will be eternally grateful.”

“I was fortunate to have a strong team by my side throughout my career, and I would like to take a moment to thank them. First, Camille Estephan and the entire Eye of the Tiger team, who believed in me all these years. I would also like to thank my sponsors, who allowed me to have excellent training camps. To my father, Marcellin, who taught me everything. To my mother, my sister and my wife, who have always supported me, both through the good times and the difficult ones.”

“Now, it’s time for me to enjoy life with my little family.”

Nickenson Denis joins Perez vs Mchunu undercard

With the cancellation of Gaumont vs Airoud, the promotion added Haiti’s Nickenson Denis (1-0, 1 KO) to the upcoming Perez vs Mchunu card.

The Montreal-based three-time national amateur champion made a successful professional debut on the Ramirez vs Richards undercard in June with a second-round stoppage victory over Lukasz Kucharski.

His opponent for the four-round super middleweight bout is expected to be announced shortly.