Craig Richards vs Radivoje Kalajdzic joins Zuffa Boxing 11

The bout between former title challengers Craig Richards and Radivoje Kalajdzic has been added to Zuffa Boxing 11. The card takes place at Copper Box Arena in London on September 26, with British heavyweight Johnny Fisher featured in the main event.

Britain’s Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) comes off two stoppage victories over Dan Azeez and Padraig McCrory last year.

Pinellas Park, Florida-based Serbian Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs) won his previous bout by seventh-round knockout against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at Zuffa Boxing 2 in February.

The promotion announced the Richards vs Kalajdzic matchup on Thursday. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

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Other bouts added to Zuffa Boxing 11

Also added to the card is an all-British 10-round middleweight bout between Lee Cutler and Louis Greene.

Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) won his previous bout in June by third-round TKO against Aaron Sutton at Zuffa Boxing 7.

Greene (19-4, 12 KOs) earned his third straight win at the recent Zuffa Boxing 10 in August, defeating Daniel Buciuc by points.

Also announced for the event are British welterweight Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs), light heavyweight Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs), and former amateur Fred Pullen, who makes his professional debut.

Their respective opponents, as well as opponents for Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) and previously announced former amateur Kayla Allen, who also makes her professional debut, are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.