Elif Nur Turhan signs with Most Valuable Promotions

Undefeated IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan of Turkiye has signed with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Gabriela Tellez on the Rodriguez vs Vargas undercard in June, marking her second successful championship defense.

The next fight for the 31-year-old Istanbul native is expected to be announced shortly.

Turhan becomes the latest fighter to compete under MVP’s newly announced strategic alliance with Matchroom Boxing.

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“I hope that thanks to the partnership between Matchroom Boxing and MVP, the world’s two largest boxing promotion companies, women’s boxing will soon reach the level it deserves,” Elif Nur Turhan said. “I am incredibly excited to be part of this powerful collaboration.”

“This marks a major signal of the exciting initiatives we will undertake for women’s boxing globally, and I am deeply honored to be involved in this journey with all my strength and energy.”

“Forces have been joined; as female boxers, we will now move forward with greater strength. I am excited for the opportunities that will come my way as I look to win more major world titles.”

MVP fighters hold four major lightweight titles

The other titleholders at 135 lbs are also signed with MVP.

Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, holds the WBA title.

Britain’s Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) is the unified WBC and WBO champion.

Han comes off a majority draw with Albuquerque’s Holly Holm (34-4-3, 9 KOs) in their rematch in May.

Dubois is scheduled to defend her belts against Amelia Moore (4-0, 1 KO) of Middletown, Connecticut, in the co-feature to Mayer vs Cameron in August in Birmingham, England.