Jared Warren vs Conor Cooke headlines BKFC Clearwater in April

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to Clearwater, Florida, with BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Cooke taking place at OCC Road House & Museum on April 24.
Tampa’s former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (8-3) and BKFC UK champion Conor Cooke (6-1) of Northern Ireland square off at light heavyweight.
Warren is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Joseph Creer at the previous BKFC Clearwater event last May.
Cooke defeated Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO due to a cut in Derby last December.
Also announced for the event is a bantamweight bout between former two-time title challenger Ryan Reber (7-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Joshua Oxendine (1-0) of Monroe, North Carolina.
Reber looks to rebound from a third-round stoppage loss to Justin Ibarrola in December at BKFC Hollywood.
Oxendine is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Travis Thompson in his BKFC debut at Knucklemania 6 in February in Philadelphia.
The full list of bouts currently (as of writing) featured on the BKFC Clearwater event page on the promotion’s website is as follows:
- Jared Warren (8-3) vs. Conor Cooke (6-1), light heavyweight
- Ryan Reber (7-2) vs. Joshua Oxendine (1-0), bantamweight
- Tony Murphy (2-0) vs. Justin Williams, middleweight
- Crystal Van Wyk (2-2) vs. Kat Paprocki (1-0), strawweight
- Mike Heckert (1-1) vs. Justin Walters, welterweight
- Brandon Allen (5-2) vs. Lukas Jones, featherweight
- Diego Romo (0-1-1) vs. Eric Westbury (0-1), light heavyweight
- Jason Dinunzio (0-1) vs. Israel Rodriguez (0-1), lightweight
- Chachi Versace (0-1-1) vs. Gabriel Hernandez, flyweight
- Thomas Jungles vs. Anthony Grubbs, lightweight