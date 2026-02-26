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Jared Warren vs Conor Cooke headlines BKFC Clearwater in April

BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Cooke takes place at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jared Warren during the weigh-in ahead of his BKFC bout
Jared Warren at the weigh-in on November 17, 2023, in Leeds, England | BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to Clearwater, Florida, with BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Cooke taking place at OCC Road House & Museum on April 24.

Tampa’s former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (8-3) and BKFC UK champion Conor Cooke (6-1) of Northern Ireland square off at light heavyweight.

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Warren is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Joseph Creer at the previous BKFC Clearwater event last May.

Cooke defeated Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO due to a cut in Derby last December.

Also announced for the event is a bantamweight bout between former two-time title challenger Ryan Reber (7-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Joshua Oxendine (1-0) of Monroe, North Carolina.

Reber looks to rebound from a third-round stoppage loss to Justin Ibarrola in December at BKFC Hollywood.

Oxendine is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Travis Thompson in his BKFC debut at Knucklemania 6 in February in Philadelphia.

The full list of bouts currently (as of writing) featured on the BKFC Clearwater event page on the promotion’s website is as follows:

  • Jared Warren (8-3) vs. Conor Cooke (6-1), light heavyweight
  • Ryan Reber (7-2) vs. Joshua Oxendine (1-0), bantamweight
  • Tony Murphy (2-0) vs. Justin Williams, middleweight
  • Crystal Van Wyk (2-2) vs. Kat Paprocki (1-0), strawweight
  • Mike Heckert (1-1) vs. Justin Walters, welterweight
  • Brandon Allen (5-2) vs. Lukas Jones, featherweight
  • Diego Romo (0-1-1) vs. Eric Westbury (0-1), light heavyweight
  • Jason Dinunzio (0-1) vs. Israel Rodriguez (0-1), lightweight
  • Chachi Versace (0-1-1) vs. Gabriel Hernandez, flyweight
  • Thomas Jungles vs. Anthony Grubbs, lightweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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