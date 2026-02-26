Jared Warren vs Conor Cooke headlines BKFC Clearwater in April

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to Clearwater, Florida, with BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Cooke taking place at OCC Road House & Museum on April 24.

Tampa’s former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (8-3) and BKFC UK champion Conor Cooke (6-1) of Northern Ireland square off at light heavyweight.

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Warren is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Joseph Creer at the previous BKFC Clearwater event last May.

Cooke defeated Anthony Holmes by third-round TKO due to a cut in Derby last December.

Also announced for the event is a bantamweight bout between former two-time title challenger Ryan Reber (7-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Joshua Oxendine (1-0) of Monroe, North Carolina.

Reber looks to rebound from a third-round stoppage loss to Justin Ibarrola in December at BKFC Hollywood.

Oxendine is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Travis Thompson in his BKFC debut at Knucklemania 6 in February in Philadelphia.

The full list of bouts currently (as of writing) featured on the BKFC Clearwater event page on the promotion’s website is as follows: