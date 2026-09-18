BKFC announces tryouts for World’s Baddest Man Tournament

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) announced open tryouts for the “World’s Baddest Man Tournament.”

The tournament is a six-part series with the finals broadcast on Fox Nation in the summer of 2027.

The tournament features fighters between 185 lbs and 275 lbs.

The total purse for the eight finalists is $20,000,000 USD.

The tournament will be hosted by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The tryouts take place across five cities in four countries: Manchester, Brisbane, Belgrade, Tampa and Las Vegas.

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“We’re looking for the baddest man in the world,” said BKFC President David Feldman via press release on Thursday. “Could be from any walk of life, any type of athlete, combat sports, rugby, football, boxing, wrestling. Let’s see what you got in a one-round, two-minute bare-knuckle war if you are chosen from the open tryouts.”

“At the end, there will be no doubt who The World’s Baddest Man is.”

Applications are now being accepted online at BKFC.com, according to the promotion’s announcement. Applications will also be accepted on-site at each tryout location.

BKFC Open Tryouts

Thursday, September 24 – 8 a.m. local time

Manchester, England

Central Performance Centre

Manchester, England Central Performance Centre Thursday, October 1 – 8 a.m. local time

Brisbane, QLD, Australia

BKFC Training Facility

Brisbane, QLD, Australia BKFC Training Facility Thursday, October 15

Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, Serbia Wednesday, October 21

Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Saturday, November 14

Las Vegas, NV

The next event on the promotion’s schedule is BKFC 94, featuring Darren Till against Yoel Romero in Manchester on September 26.