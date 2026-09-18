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BKFC announces tryouts for World’s Baddest Man Tournament

BKFC open tryouts take place in five cities: Manchester, Brisbane, Belgrade, Tampa and Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Prospects watch fighters in the ring during BKFC tryouts at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
Prospects watch fighters in the ring during BKFC tryouts at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 3, 2024. Photo credit: BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) announced open tryouts for the “World’s Baddest Man Tournament.”

  • The tournament is a six-part series with the finals broadcast on Fox Nation in the summer of 2027.
  • The tournament features fighters between 185 lbs and 275 lbs.
  • The total purse for the eight finalists is $20,000,000 USD.
  • The tournament will be hosted by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The tryouts take place across five cities in four countries: Manchester, Brisbane, Belgrade, Tampa and Las Vegas.

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“We’re looking for the baddest man in the world,” said BKFC President David Feldman via press release on Thursday. “Could be from any walk of life, any type of athlete, combat sports, rugby, football, boxing, wrestling. Let’s see what you got in a one-round, two-minute bare-knuckle war if you are chosen from the open tryouts.”

“At the end, there will be no doubt who The World’s Baddest Man is.”

  • Applications are now being accepted online at BKFC.com, according to the promotion’s announcement. Applications will also be accepted on-site at each tryout location.

BKFC Open Tryouts

  • Thursday, September 24 – 8 a.m. local time
    Manchester, England
    Central Performance Centre
  • Thursday, October 1 – 8 a.m. local time
    Brisbane, QLD, Australia
    BKFC Training Facility
  • Thursday, October 15
    Belgrade, Serbia
  • Wednesday, October 21
    Tampa, FL
  • Saturday, November 14
    Las Vegas, NV

The next event on the promotion’s schedule is BKFC 94, featuring Darren Till against Yoel Romero in Manchester on September 26.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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