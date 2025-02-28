Subscribe
BKFC Albuquerque results: Richardson vs Usmonov

BKFC Fight Night: Richardson vs Usmonov live results from Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bekhzod Usmonov and Keith Richardson pose at the weigh-in ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Albuquerque
Bekhzod Usmonov and Keith Richardson at the weigh-in on February 27, 2025 ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM, USA | BKFC
Keith Richardson faces Bekhzod Usmonov atop the BKFC Fight Night card live on DAZN from Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM on February 28. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing contest at bantamweight.

The Rock Hill, SC-based former champion Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson (5-1), from Long Island, NY, targets his second straight victory. Usmonov (1-1) from Tajikistan returns to the BKFC ring after a 16-month absence and aims for his second win a row.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between local Donald Sanchez (3-1) and Harrison Aiken (3-3) of Atlanta. In the featured bout Albuquerque’s Felipe Chavez (2-0) and Derrick Findley (2-2) of Chicago clash at welterweight.

Also on the card is a featherweight showdown between local Eric Dodson (3-2) and Van Vo (1-3) of Kettering, OH. Derek Perez (2-4) of Belen, NM and Mike Livingston (0-3) of Saint Louis, MO battle it out at bantamweight.

Lamont Stafford (1-0) of Oklahoma City fights Murat Kilimetov (1-0) at cruiserweight. New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (1-1) meets Brett Fields (1-2) of Mesa, Arizona at light heavyweight. Isaiah Garcia (0-1) of Moreno Valley, CA goes up against German-born, Maize, Kansas-born Justyn Martinez (1-4) at flyweight.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Kyle McElroy (2-4) takes on Jay Jackson (4-3) of Bay City, MN at light heavyweight. New Mexico’s Lorenzo Coca (0-1) and Ruben Arroyo (0-1) of El Paso, Texas go head-to-head at lightweight. Plus, Bryant McClain of Rio Rancho, NM makes his debut against Roderick Stewart (0-2) of Abilene, TX at middleweight.

BKFC Albuquerque: Richardson vs Usmonov results

Get BKFC Albuquerque: Richardson vs Usmonov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Keith Richardson vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
  • Donald Sanchez vs. Harrison Aiken
  • Felipe Chavez vs. Derrick Findley
  • Eric Dodson vs. Van Vo
  • Derek Perez vs. Mike Livingston
  • Murat Kilimetov vs. Lamont Stafford
  • Will Albrecht vs. Brett Fields
  • Isaiah Garcia vs. Justyn Martinez
  • Kyle McElroy vs. Jay Jackson
  • Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Arroyo
  • Bryant McClain vs. Roderick Stewart
