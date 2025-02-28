BKFC Albuquerque results: Richardson vs Usmonov

Keith Richardson faces Bekhzod Usmonov atop the BKFC Fight Night card live on DAZN from Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM on February 28. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing contest at bantamweight.

The Rock Hill, SC-based former champion Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson (5-1), from Long Island, NY, targets his second straight victory. Usmonov (1-1) from Tajikistan returns to the BKFC ring after a 16-month absence and aims for his second win a row.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between local Donald Sanchez (3-1) and Harrison Aiken (3-3) of Atlanta. In the featured bout Albuquerque’s Felipe Chavez (2-0) and Derrick Findley (2-2) of Chicago clash at welterweight.

Also on the card is a featherweight showdown between local Eric Dodson (3-2) and Van Vo (1-3) of Kettering, OH. Derek Perez (2-4) of Belen, NM and Mike Livingston (0-3) of Saint Louis, MO battle it out at bantamweight.

Lamont Stafford (1-0) of Oklahoma City fights Murat Kilimetov (1-0) at cruiserweight. New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (1-1) meets Brett Fields (1-2) of Mesa, Arizona at light heavyweight. Isaiah Garcia (0-1) of Moreno Valley, CA goes up against German-born, Maize, Kansas-born Justyn Martinez (1-4) at flyweight.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Kyle McElroy (2-4) takes on Jay Jackson (4-3) of Bay City, MN at light heavyweight. New Mexico’s Lorenzo Coca (0-1) and Ruben Arroyo (0-1) of El Paso, Texas go head-to-head at lightweight. Plus, Bryant McClain of Rio Rancho, NM makes his debut against Roderick Stewart (0-2) of Abilene, TX at middleweight.

BKFC Albuquerque: Richardson vs Usmonov results

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)