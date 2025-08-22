BKFC 82 presser photos: Perry and Stephens face off, Ferea pushes Borga

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens previewed their bout at the BKFC 82 launch press conference. The two fighters square off on October 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, meet in a middleweight showdown for the symbolic “King of Violence” title. At the press conference on Thursday, they exchanged words and went face-to-face.

“I’m super grateful for all the hard work that I’ve done in my life to obtain this ‘King of Violence belt,'” Perry said. “I’m on the martial arts lifestyle to be the best man that I can be: stronger, faster, and just incredible in the ring. The most violent. I am the King of Violence. Come October 4, we’re going to spill some [expletive] blood in New Jersey. I’m so excited to be here. I’ve got a game opponent. Maybe he won’t quit on y’all.”

“I’m going to punch him in the face so hard that he’s just going to give up, like everybody else. I’m going to probably break his hands with my face too. He’s going to be hurt.”

Mike Perry during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

Jeremy Stephens during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

Stephens said, “I made this happen. Delusions to reality. I’m back and I’m right at home with BKFC, and you guys are in for a [expletive] treat. You’re welcome.”

“It doesn’t matter the round; I’m prepared for war. Perry can take it. If he wants to take it for all five rounds, his face is going to be a lot worse than it looked against [Eddie Alvarez].”

“I’m going to [expletive] smash you.”

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens face off during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

Edgar makes BKFC debut against Rivera

The press conference also featured other BKFC 82 fighters. Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, NJ, makes his bare-knuckle debut against Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ.

Frankie Edgar and Jimmie Rivera face off at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

“As soon as I saw this sport, I was very intrigued,” Edgar said. “I’m a fighter, and this is the fight-iest of all combat sports, so I had to try it out. Why not do it here?”

“BKFC is intriguing. I used to fight for free with no gloves, so why not get paid to do it here in Newark? Training just for boxing is different. My neck and shoulders feel great.”

Rivera said, “It’s a pleasure fighting in my backyard. Frankie and I trained together in the past years ago, and it’s a pleasure to fight him. It’s all business in the Squared Circle. We’re going to go out there and show the fans South Jersey versus North Jersey.”

Jeremy Stephens, Jimmie Rivera, and Jessica Borga during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

Ferea faces Borga for ‘Queen of Violence’ title

Additionally, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, faces featherweight champion Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL. The bout, contested at bantamweight, is for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title.

At the press conference, Ferea pushed Borga, who chased her back.

Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga face off at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

“Nothing about this girl worries me,” Ferea said. “She thinks she’ll overpower me or use her reach to her advantage, but she has no idea what she’s dealing with. I don’t go down, and people are going to see the best ‘Misfit’ that night. They’re going to see me go against the bigger fighter, and I have the IQ, physical skill, and endurance to take everything she has. I’m better in every way. I’m only a little bit worried that she won’t make weight.”

Borga said, “I’ve never not made weight. There hasn’t been a problem in my entire MMA career or bare-knuckle. There’s no fear there. She says she’s not afraid of me, but you can hear it in her voice. She says there are levels to this, but she’s underestimating my level.”

Jessica Borga during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga face off during the press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on August 21, 2025 | BKFC

The full BKFC 82 fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.