Watch the BKFC 82 launch press conference video as Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens preview their bare-knuckle bout and come face-to-face. The former UFC fighters square off live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on October 4. The press conference also features Frankie Edgar, Jimmie Rivera, Christine Ferea, and Jessica Borga.
Video: BKFC 82 launch press conference
Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens preview their bare-knuckle bout and come face-to-face at a press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
Share this
Newsletter