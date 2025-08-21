Subscribe
Video: BKFC 82 launch press conference

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens preview their bare-knuckle bout and come face-to-face at a press conference at Championship Plaza at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Watch the BKFC 82 launch press conference video as Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens preview their bare-knuckle bout and come face-to-face. The former UFC fighters square off live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on October 4. The press conference also features Frankie Edgar, Jimmie Rivera, Christine Ferea, and Jessica Borga.

Video viaBare Knuckle Fighting Championship
