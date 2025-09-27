Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 81 Manchester live results: James Degale faces Matt Floyd

BKFC 81 features British former world champion James DeGale vs Australian boxing champion Matt Floyd, live from Manchester

Bare KnuckleNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Matt Floyd and James Degale face off at the BKFC 81 Manchester weigh-in
Matt Floyd and James Degale face off during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Manchester, England | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

James Degale and Matt Floyd square off in the main event of BKFC 81, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 27.

The bare-knuckle clash features British former two-time IBF super middleweight champion DeGale facing Australian boxing champion Floyd. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at light heavyweight.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Aaron Chalmers (1-0) and debuting Jack Fincham. In the featured fight, Jonny Graham (2-1) and Navid Mansouri (1-0) clash for the BKFC British lightweight title.

Also on the card, Jonno Chipchase (3-1) faces Lewis Garside (1-0) at featherweight. Another light heavyweight contest pits Dec Spelman (1-0) against Dawid Chylinski (4-2). Additionally, Bartlomiej Krol (5-1) and Jon Telfer meet at lightweight.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC 81 Manchester live blog

BKFC 81 Manchester: How to watch and start time

BKFC 81 Manchester airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, and the local start time in the UK is 8:00 p.m. BST. The free prelims begin an hour earlier.

The blog feed with live results, highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

BKFC 81 Manchester results

Get BKFC 81 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (3:00 p.m. ET 8:00 p.m. BST)

  • James Degale vs. Matt Floyd
  • Aaron Chalmers vs. Jack Fincham
  • Jonny Graham vs. Navid Mansouri
  • Jonno Chipchase vs. Lewis Garside
  • Dec Spelman vs. Dawid Chylinski
  • Bartlomiej Krol vs. Jon Telfer
  • Dawid Oscar vs. Travis Dickinson
  • Joe Lister vs. Sean Weir
  • Benjamin Lowe vs. Mikey Henderson

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Gaz Corran vs. Danny Moir
  • Kieron Sewell vs. Patryk Pientnik
  • Andy Thornton vs. Matty Hill
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.