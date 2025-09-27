BKFC 81 Manchester live results: James Degale faces Matt Floyd

James Degale and Matt Floyd square off in the main event of BKFC 81, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 27.

The bare-knuckle clash features British former two-time IBF super middleweight champion DeGale facing Australian boxing champion Floyd. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at light heavyweight.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Aaron Chalmers (1-0) and debuting Jack Fincham. In the featured fight, Jonny Graham (2-1) and Navid Mansouri (1-0) clash for the BKFC British lightweight title.

Also on the card, Jonno Chipchase (3-1) faces Lewis Garside (1-0) at featherweight. Another light heavyweight contest pits Dec Spelman (1-0) against Dawid Chylinski (4-2). Additionally, Bartlomiej Krol (5-1) and Jon Telfer meet at lightweight.

BKFC 81 Manchester: How to watch and start time BKFC 81 Manchester airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, and the local start time in the UK is 8:00 p.m. BST. The free prelims begin an hour earlier.



The blog feed with live results, highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

BKFC 81 Manchester results

Main card (3:00 p.m. ET 8:00 p.m. BST)

James Degale vs. Matt Floyd

Aaron Chalmers vs. Jack Fincham

Jonny Graham vs. Navid Mansouri

Jonno Chipchase vs. Lewis Garside

Dec Spelman vs. Dawid Chylinski

Bartlomiej Krol vs. Jon Telfer

Dawid Oscar vs. Travis Dickinson

Joe Lister vs. Sean Weir

Benjamin Lowe vs. Mikey Henderson

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)