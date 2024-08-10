Subscribe
BKFC 64 results: Tierney vs Graham

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham live results from Coventry, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Connor Tierney faces Jonny Graham at BKFC 64 live from Coventry, England
Connor Tierney and Jonny Graham at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Coventry Skydome in Coventry, England on August 10, 2024 | BKFC
BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham airs live from Coventry Skydome in Coventry, England on Saturday, August 10. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Connor Tierney (7-2) of Birmingham and Jonny Graham (2-0) of Leeds battle it out for BKFC UK welterweight title. In the co-main event, Jonno Chipchase (2-0) and Toby Bindon (2-2) square off in the all-UK contest at lightweight.

Also on the main card, a cruiserweight bout between Conor Cooke (2-1) and Mason Shaw (6-5-1). In another bout at cruiserweight, Lee Browne (2-3) meets David Boardman (5-0). Plus, Luke Nevin (2-2) takes on BKFC newcomer Sahin Omer at welterweight.

Also making their bare knuckle boxing debut, Paul O’Sullivan and Macaulay Bygraves clash at middleweight. Plus, George Thorpe (1-1) faces Conan Barbaru (2-2) at middleweight and Ryan McCarthy fights fellow newcomer Alec Connelly at bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Jordan Ward makes BKFC debut against Robbie Brown (1-2) at bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Tom Mowbray and James Dixon square off in the promotional debut at light heavyweight. Sara Bitto and Yamila Sanchez go head-to-head at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Connor Warden and Simeon Otley duel at middleweight.

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham live stream

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham live stream in the U.S. is available on Prime Video. The start time is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.

In the UK, the event is available on BKFC App. The start time is 8:00 pm BST.

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham results

Get BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Connor Tierney vs. Jonny Graham – BKFC UK welterweight title
  • Jonno Chipchase vs. Toby Bindon
  • Conor Cooke vs. Mason Shaw
  • Lee Browne vs. Rob Boardman
  • Luke Nevin vs. Sahin Omer
  • Paul O’Sullivan vs. Macaulay Bygraves
  • George Thorpe vs. Conan Barbaru
  • Ryan McCarthy vs. Alec Connelly
  • Jordan Ward vs. Robbie Brown

Prelims

  • James Dixon vs. Tommy Galbraith
  • Sara Bitto vs. Yamila Sanchez
  • Connor Warden vs. Simeon Otley
