BKFC 64 results: Tierney vs Graham

BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham airs live from Coventry Skydome in Coventry, England on Saturday, August 10. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event, Connor Tierney (7-2) of Birmingham and Jonny Graham (2-0) of Leeds battle it out for BKFC UK welterweight title. In the co-main event, Jonno Chipchase (2-0) and Toby Bindon (2-2) square off in the all-UK contest at lightweight.
Also on the main card, a cruiserweight bout between Conor Cooke (2-1) and Mason Shaw (6-5-1). In another bout at cruiserweight, Lee Browne (2-3) meets David Boardman (5-0). Plus, Luke Nevin (2-2) takes on BKFC newcomer Sahin Omer at welterweight.
Also making their bare knuckle boxing debut, Paul O’Sullivan and Macaulay Bygraves clash at middleweight. Plus, George Thorpe (1-1) faces Conan Barbaru (2-2) at middleweight and Ryan McCarthy fights fellow newcomer Alec Connelly at bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Jordan Ward makes BKFC debut against Robbie Brown (1-2) at bantamweight.
Among the prelims, Tom Mowbray and James Dixon square off in the promotional debut at light heavyweight. Sara Bitto and Yamila Sanchez go head-to-head at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Connor Warden and Simeon Otley duel at middleweight.
BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham live stream
BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham live stream in the U.S. is available on Prime Video. The start time is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.
In the UK, the event is available on BKFC App. The start time is 8:00 pm BST.
BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham results
Get BKFC 64: Tierney vs Graham full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Connor Tierney vs. Jonny Graham – BKFC UK welterweight title
- Jonno Chipchase vs. Toby Bindon
- Conor Cooke vs. Mason Shaw
- Lee Browne vs. Rob Boardman
- Luke Nevin vs. Sahin Omer
- Paul O’Sullivan vs. Macaulay Bygraves
- George Thorpe vs. Conan Barbaru
- Ryan McCarthy vs. Alec Connelly
- Jordan Ward vs. Robbie Brown
Prelims
- James Dixon vs. Tommy Galbraith
- Sara Bitto vs. Yamila Sanchez
- Connor Warden vs. Simeon Otley