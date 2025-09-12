Subscribe
BKFC 80 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Arnold Adams in rematch

Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams face off in a heavyweight rematch headlining BKFC 80 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arnold Adams and Leonardo Perdomo face off at the BKFC 80 Hollywood weigh-in
Arnold Adams and Leonardo Perdomo face off at the BKFC 80 weigh-in, on September 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL | BKFC
BKFC 80 features Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams in a heavyweight rematch at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, September 12. They run it back following their first fight in July.

Miami-based Cuban Perdomo (8-0) defeated Chicago-based former two-time champion Adams (7-4) of Fairbanks, AL, by TKO in the first round. On his way to victory, Perdomo was deducted a point for hitting a downed opponent, and later dropped Adams with a right hand.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba and Theo Doukas of Spokane, WA. Both fighters make their BKFC debut.

Among other bouts, Edgard Plazaola (5-0) and Gary Fox (3-2) clash at featherweight. Jeremy Smith (3-3) and David Simpson (2-4) meet at light heavyweight. Bobby Henry (1-0) and Stash Kuykendall go head-to-head at lightweight.

BKFC 80 Hollywood live blog

BKFC 80 Hollywood: How to watch and start time

BKFC 80 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card. The prelims start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

BKFC 80 Hollywood results

Get BKFC 80 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams
  • Yoel Romero vs. Theo Doukas
  • Edgard Plazaola vs. Gary Fox
  • Jeremy Smith vs. David Simpson
  • Bobby Henry vs. Stash Kuykendall
  • Chris Garcia vs. Austin Lewis
  • Wayna Reid vs. Paulo Games

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Jancarlos Rivera vs. Isaiah Garcia
  • Nicholas Blume vs. Dillon Blaydon
  • Justin Williams vs. Rudy Levocz
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

