BKFC 80 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Arnold Adams in rematch

BKFC 80 features Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams in a heavyweight rematch at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, September 12. They run it back following their first fight in July.
Miami-based Cuban Perdomo (8-0) defeated Chicago-based former two-time champion Adams (7-4) of Fairbanks, AL, by TKO in the first round. On his way to victory, Perdomo was deducted a point for hitting a downed opponent, and later dropped Adams with a right hand.
The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba and Theo Doukas of Spokane, WA. Both fighters make their BKFC debut.
Among other bouts, Edgard Plazaola (5-0) and Gary Fox (3-2) clash at featherweight. Jeremy Smith (3-3) and David Simpson (2-4) meet at light heavyweight. Bobby Henry (1-0) and Stash Kuykendall go head-to-head at lightweight.
BKFC 80 Hollywood live blog
BKFC 80 Hollywood: How to watch and start time
BKFC 80 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card. The prelims start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.
BKFC 80 Hollywood results
Get BKFC 80 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams
- Yoel Romero vs. Theo Doukas
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Gary Fox
- Jeremy Smith vs. David Simpson
- Bobby Henry vs. Stash Kuykendall
- Chris Garcia vs. Austin Lewis
- Wayna Reid vs. Paulo Games
Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)
- Jancarlos Rivera vs. Isaiah Garcia
- Nicholas Blume vs. Dillon Blaydon
- Justin Williams vs. Rudy Levocz