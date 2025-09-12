BKFC 80 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Arnold Adams in rematch

BKFC 80 features Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams in a heavyweight rematch at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, September 12. They run it back following their first fight in July.

Miami-based Cuban Perdomo (8-0) defeated Chicago-based former two-time champion Adams (7-4) of Fairbanks, AL, by TKO in the first round. On his way to victory, Perdomo was deducted a point for hitting a downed opponent, and later dropped Adams with a right hand.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba and Theo Doukas of Spokane, WA. Both fighters make their BKFC debut.

Among other bouts, Edgard Plazaola (5-0) and Gary Fox (3-2) clash at featherweight. Jeremy Smith (3-3) and David Simpson (2-4) meet at light heavyweight. Bobby Henry (1-0) and Stash Kuykendall go head-to-head at lightweight.

BKFC 80 Hollywood: How to watch and start time BKFC 80 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card. The prelims start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. Arnold Adams and Leonardo Perdomo at the BKFC 80 weigh-in, on September 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

BKFC 80 Hollywood results

Get BKFC 80 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams

Yoel Romero vs. Theo Doukas

Edgard Plazaola vs. Gary Fox

Jeremy Smith vs. David Simpson

Bobby Henry vs. Stash Kuykendall

Chris Garcia vs. Austin Lewis

Wayna Reid vs. Paulo Games

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)