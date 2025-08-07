Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams 2 headlines BKFC 80 Hollywood in September

The heavyweight rematch between Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams headlines BKFC 80 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on September 12. The two fighters face off again following their first bout at the same venue in July.

Battling it out in the main event of BKFC 78, Perdomo (8-0) of Cuba defeated former two-time champion Adams (7-4) of Fairbanks, AL via first-round TKO. On his way to victory, Miami-based Perdomo was deducted a point for hitting a downed opponent, and later dropped Chicago-based Adams with a right hand.

There was some confusion after the fight was waved off, as Adams appeared unaware of how far the count had gone and failed to get back on his feet in time.

“The first fight between Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams had an unsatisfying ending, and we’re going to run it right back on September 12 in front of our terrific fans at Hard Rock Live,” said BKFC President David Feldman.

“For Perdomo it was his eighth straight first round stoppage which is an extraordinary achievement to start a career in combat sports. However, Adams is very confident that he will get his revenge against Perdomo, stop the massive hype train and get back to another world title opportunity.”

The event is also expected to feature former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romer of Cuba, making his bare-knuckle boxing debut.

“We’re also very excited to promote a true combat sports icon, Yoel Romero in his BKFC debut on September 12 along with a sensational undercard at another spectacular sold-out event at Hard Rock Live.”

In other BKFC 80 bouts: