Photos: BKFC 73 final press conference ahead of bare-knuckle clash in Italy

Chris Camozzi and Andrea Bicchi previewed their bare-knuckle boxing bout and went face-to-face at the final BKFC 73 press conference. The event takes place at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on Saturday, April 26.

Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs), of Alameda, CA puts his BKFC cruiserweight title on the line, making the first defense of his 205-pound belt. Bicchi (4-1) of Italy, makes his first attempt to become champion, taking the fight on short notice as a replacement for Lorenzo Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) of Elyria, Ohio. The latter withdrew from his rematch against Camozzi due to injury.

“I’d like to thank my opponent for taking this fight, keeping me on the card, and allowing me to come to Italy to fight for you guys,” Chris Camozzi said. “You guys can call this a ‘Rocky story’ if you want, but just remember that Rocky got his ass whipped by Apollo Creed.”

“I’ve been fighting forever. This is just another day for me. I’m the Champion for a reason. He’s going to realize that there’s a big difference between the guys that he’s been fighting and the caliber that I am. You’re going to see it in his eyes after that first punch lands.”

Andrea Bicchi said, “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to fight in my city in front of my people, and I’m ready.”

“I don’t like to see [Camozzi] smiling here in Florence. He won’t be smiling on Saturday. We’ll see how much he laughs on Saturday.”

Andrea Bicchi | BKFC

Chris Camozzi and Andrea Bicchi | BKFC

In other BKFC 73 Italy bouts

The press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-feature is a trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs). The pair square off at welterweight with the BKFC European title on the line. Franco won their first fight in November 2019, while Sweeney took revenge in September 2021.

“It’s just another day at the office,” Rico Franco said. “We’re going to turn up, we’re going to smash each other’s face, then we’ll shake hands and have a beer, then go home to our families.”

“I’m going to put on a show for everyone in Florence. Let’s go.”

Rico Franco | BKFC

Jimmy Sweeney | BKFC

Jimmy Sweeney said, “It’s an absolute honor for me to make my debut here for BKFC. This is the biggest promotion in the world, and I feel like I’m the best bare-knuckle fighter in the world. I’m going to show that I belong here. On Saturday, I’m putting this trilogy to bed, and I’m leaving with the European title. Saturday is just the start of my journey with BKFC.”

“It’s just another day at the office. Me and Rico are really good friends, but we put that aside when we get in there.”

Rico Franco and Jimmy Sweeney | BKFC

As well, Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany faces Sara Bitto (1-0) of Italy at bantamweight. The latter stepped in for Nadja Milijancevic of Serbia, who was originally announced to fight Schaefer.

“I will steal the show because I have the power,” Nicole Schaefer said. “I train so hard, and I’ve had the best fight camp of my life. My coach has prepared me so well, so it will be awesome.”

Nicole Schaefer | BKFC

Plus, Haze Hepi of New Zealand makes his BKFC debut against Steve Banks (4-2) of Hickory, North Carolina. The pair go head-to-head at heavyweight.

“I’m so happy and excited to be a part of such an amazing and big promotion, and I really just want to put on a show for Italy,” Haze Hepi said. “I’m going up against a very tough opponent – a big man, a strong man with lots of experience. I’m excited to test myself and show everybody what I’m made of.”

Haze Hepi | BKFC

Additionally, K-1 kickboxing legends Jerome Le Banner of France and Peter Aerts of the Netherlands made special guest appearances.

Also on the BKFC 73 fight card, Ernesto Papa of Italy and Toni Estorer (1-1) of Germany make their promotional debut at cruiserweight. Jesus De Nazaret of Italy meets fellow newcomer Tomas Melis of Slovakia at light heavyweight. In another contest at cruiserweight, debuting Walter Pugliesi of Italy goes up against Dominik Herold (1-0) of the Czech Republic.