BKFC 72 Dubai results: Stewart vs Strydom

BKFC 72: Stewart vs Strydom airs live on DAZN from Dubai Tennis Stadium on April 5. The second of two back-to-back fight cards features a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts, with two championship belts contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Kai Stewart (7-0) of Liberal, KS defends his featherweight title against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa. In the co-main event, Hannah Rankin (1-0) of the UK and Jessica Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL battle it out for the vacant 145-pound strap.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between Brandon Allen (5-1) of Tampa, FL and Nico Gaffie (1-0) of Spain. Sabri Ben Henia of Tunis fights fellow newcomer Vladislav Tuinov at welterweight. Additionally, John Phillips of Wales and Fabio Maldonado of Brazil make their debuts at cruiserweight.

BKFC 72 Dubai live blog April 5, 2025 12:01 am EDT BKFC 72 start time BKFC 72 Dubai airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. Conor McGregor at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, for BKFC 72: Stewart vs. Strydom in Dubai, UAE | BKFC

BKFC 72 Dubai results

Get BKFC 72 Dubai full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)