BKFC 72 Dubai results: Stewart vs Strydom

BKFC 72: Stewart vs Strydom live results from Dubai Tennis Stadium

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kai Stewart and Tommy Strydom face off at the BKFC 72 weigh-in in Dubai
Kai Stewart and Tommy Strydom come face-to-face at the weigh-in ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout, headlining BKFC 72 at Dubai Tennis Stadium | BKFC
BKFC 72: Stewart vs Strydom airs live on DAZN from Dubai Tennis Stadium on April 5. The second of two back-to-back fight cards features a series of bare-knuckle boxing bouts, with two championship belts contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Kai Stewart (7-0) of Liberal, KS defends his featherweight title against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa. In the co-main event, Hannah Rankin (1-0) of the UK and Jessica Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL battle it out for the vacant 145-pound strap.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between Brandon Allen (5-1) of Tampa, FL and Nico Gaffie (1-0) of Spain. Sabri Ben Henia of Tunis fights fellow newcomer Vladislav Tuinov at welterweight. Additionally, John Phillips of Wales and Fabio Maldonado of Brazil make their debuts at cruiserweight.

BKFC 72 Dubai live blog

BKFC 72 start time

BKFC 72 Dubai airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Conor McGregor holds the BKFC championship belt at the BKFC 72 weigh-in in Dubai
Conor McGregor at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, for BKFC 72: Stewart vs. Strydom in Dubai, UAE | BKFC

BKFC 72 Dubai results

Get BKFC 72 Dubai full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)

  • Kai Stewart vs. Tommy Strydom
  • Hannah Rankin vs. Jessica Borga
  • Brandon Allen vs. Nico Gaffie
  • Vladislav Tuinov vs. Sabri Ben Henia
  • John Phillips vs. Fabio Maldonado
  • Chas Symonds vs. Aaron Chalmers
  • Hassan Yousefi vs. Guto Inocente
  • Mark Angel Sadang vs. Matin Safari
  • Shamil Dzhakhbarov vs. Dilshat Nurym
  • Mohd Azahar vs. Ruel Panales
