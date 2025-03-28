BKFC 70 photos: Luis Palomino bests Howard Davis in Hollywood, FL

Luis Palomino returned to winning ways on March 27 when he faced Howard Davis in the main event of BKFC 70. The pair squared off in a lightweight bout live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

The scheduled five-round contest went the full distance. Palomino of Peru earned the victory, defeating Davis by unanimous decision. After five rounds, two judges scored the fight 49-46, and one scored it 48-47.

With the win, Palomino improved to 10-1 and bounced back from his first career defeat last February, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Austin Trout in their fight for the welterweight title. The Miami-based former two-weight champion also landed the BKFC “King of the Streets” title, and in his post-fight interview called out current BKFC lightweight champion Franco Tenaglia.

Former title challenger Davis, fighting out of Broward County, FL, dropped to 7-3-1.

In other BKFC 70 Hollywood action

The co-main event featured one of the fastest knockouts, as Leonardo Perdomo (7-0) of Cuba floored Steve Herelius (1-2) of France. The heavyweight bout was halted in 13 seconds.

Among other BKFC 70 Hollywood results, Justin Ibarrola Sanchez (7-0) of Boca Raton, FL knocked out Abdiel Velazquez (4-5) of Puerto Rico with a left hook. The bantamweight bout ended at 1:27 into the second round.

Justin Street (2-2) of Livonia, MI took a TKO victory over Matt Russo (2-1) of Broward County, FL at bantamweight. The fight was stopped by the doctor after the second round.

Miami-based Julio Perez Rodriguez (3-0) defeated Lewis Glover (1-1) of Savannah, GA via TKO at cruiserweight. The official time was 1:52 into the second round.

Nicaraguan-born, Miami-based Edgard Plazaola (5-0) stopped Louie Lopez (4-5) of Missoula, MT at lightweight. The time was 1:43 into the third round.

Roberto Armas (4-4) of Charleston, SC defeated Chris Garcia (4-1) of Clewiston, FL by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The scores were 50-45, 48-47, and 50-45.

Kicking off the main card, Peter Peraza (3-1) of Miami, FL dropped Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2) of Roanoke, VA with a right hand. The welterweight bout ended at 37 seconds into the third round.

Atop the prelims, Armando Rodriguez (3-0) of Miami, FL defeated Corey Roberts (1-2) of Omaha, NE via TKO at bantamweight. The official time was 1:39 into the third round.

Newcomer Shelby “Bear” Hill (1-0) of Ardmore, AL scored a knockdown in the second round on Nicholas Blume (0-2) of Broward County, FL, and took the victory via TKO. The heavyweight bout was stopped by the doctor before the start of the fourth round.

In the event opener, Jancarlos Rivera (1-0) of Fort Myers, FL successfully debuted in BKFC, scoring a unanimous decision against Albert Inclan (1-4) of Phoenix, AZ. After five rounds at flyweight, the scores were 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.