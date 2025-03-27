BKFC 70 Hollywood results: Palomino vs Davis

Luis Palomino and Howard Davis square off in the main event of BKFC 70, live on DAZN from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on March 27. The pair battle it out for the inaugural “King of the Streets” title. The bare-knuckle boxing clash is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Miami-based former two-weight champion Palomino (9-1) of Peru returns after losing a unanimous decision to Austin Trout in his bid to reclaim the welterweight title last February. Former title challenger Davis (7-2-1) of Fort Lauderdale, FL is coming off a first-round knockout win over James Brown last September.

The co-main event features a heavyweight bout between Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) of Cuba and Steve Herelius (1-1) of France. Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Justin Ibarrola Sanchez (6-0) of Boca Raton, FL and Abdiel Velazquez (4-4) of Puerto Rico.

Another bantamweight contest features Matt Russo (2-0) against fellow American Justin Street (1-2). Cuban Julio Perez Rodriguez (2-0) takes on debuting Lewis Glover of Savannah, GA at cruiserweight. Miami’s Edgard Plazaola (4-0) and Louie Lopez (4-4) of Great Falls, MT go head-to-head at lightweight.

Another all-American bantamweight contest pits Chris Garcia (4-0) against Roberto Armas (3-4) of Kenansville, NC. The main card opener is a welterweight bout between Peter Peraza (2-1) of Miami, FL and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-1) of Roanoke, VA.

Among the BKFC Hollywood free prelims, Armando Rodriguez (2-0) of Miami, FL meets Corey Roberts (1-1) of Omaha, NE at bantamweight. Nicholas Blume (0-1) faces newcomer Shelby “Bear” Hill of Ardmore, AL at heavyweight. Jancarlos Rivera makes his BKFC debut against Albert Inclan (1-3) of Phoenix, AZ, at flyweight.

BKFC 70: Palomino vs Davis live blog March 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM BKFC 70 Hollywood start time BKFC 70 Hollywood airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. March 27, 2025 at 12:44 AM BKFC 'King of the Streets' The main event was elevated to the BKFC ‘King of the Streets’ championship at the weigh-ins. It joins the symbolic BKFC ‘King of Violence’ belt, which was awarded to Mike Perry in late 2023 when he stopped former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in two rounds. BKFC ring girls present the championship belt at the weigh-ins on March 26, 2025 | BKFC

BKFC 70: Palomino vs Davis results

Get BKFC 70 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Main card

Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Steve Herelius

Justin Ibarrola vs. Abdiel Velazquez

Matt Russo vs. Justin Street

Julio Perez Rodriguez vs. Lewis Glover

Edgard Plazaola vs. Louie Lopez

Chris Garcia vs. Roberto Armas

Peter Peraza vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr

Prelims