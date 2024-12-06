BKFC 69 results: Richardson vs Larrimore

Keith Richardson faces Michael Larrimore atop the BKFC 69 fight card, marking the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship debut in Atlanta. The event airs live on Prime Video from Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA on December 6.

The bout pits the former bantamweight champion from Long Island, NY, against the unbeaten in the BKFC opponent from Gulf Breeze, FL. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based Keith Richardson (4-1) looks to get back in the win column. Larrimore (2-0) aims for his third victory.

In the co-main event, Joe Elmore (2-3) makes his hometown ring appearance against Chicago’s Derrick Findley (1-2) at welterweight. Also on the card are Nate Maness of Henderson, KY and Nick Burgos of Salt Lake City, UT making their BKFC debuts at bantamweight.

As well, Joseph Creer (2-2) of Columbus, GA goes up against David Simpson (2-3) of Virginia at light heavyweight. Newcomer Dexter Carthon goes through the ropes in front of his local crowd against Joe Ray (1-0) of Martinsville, VA at heavyweight. Nathan Rivera (2-0) of Marietta, GA and Justin Street (1-1) of Livonia, MI clash at featherweight.

Plus, Emma Murray of Columbus, GA makes her debut against South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk (1-1) at strawweight. In addition, local featherweight Cole Ferrell (1-0) meets Justin Watson (0-2) of Tennessee.

Among the BKFC 69 prelims, newcomers Braxton Smith of Austin, TX and Alex Davis (1-0) of Utah battle it out at heavyweight. Mike Livingston (0-2) of St. Louis, MO and Samuel Samples (1-1) of Athens, GA square off at light heavyweight. Daniel Cooper (1-0) of Kuwait faces newcomer Louis Brewington of Kendall, FL at light heavyweight.

BKFC Atlanta: Richardson vs Larrimore results

Get BKFC 69: Richardson vs Larrimore full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson vs. Michael Larrimore

Joe Elmore vs. Derrick Findley

Nate Maness vs. Nick Burgos

Joseph Creer vs. David Simpson

Dexter Carthon vs. Joe Ray

Nathan Rivera vs. Justin Street

Crystal Van Wyk vs. Emma Murray

Cole Ferrell vs. Justin Watson

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)