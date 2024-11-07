Keith Richardson vs Michael Larrimore tops BKFC 69 Atlanta fight card in December

Keith Richardson faces Michael Larrimore atop the BKFC 69 Atlanta fight card at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA on December 6. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bare knuckle boxing clash at bantamweight.

Rock Hill, South Carolina-based former champion Keith Richardson (4-1) looks to return to winning ways. The Long Island, New York native lost his title via first-round TKO against Alberto Blas at BKFC 62 Hollywood in June.

Michael Larrimore (2-0) of Gulf Breeze, Florida makes his first ring appearance for the year. The unbeaten 26-year-old secured a pair of wins by knockout in the first round against Justin Watson and Daniel Gary last November and July, respectively.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between local Joe Elmore (2-3) and Merrillville, IN-based Derrick Findley (1-2) of Chicago, IL. Also on the card, a featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (2-0) of Marietta, GA and Justin Street (1-1) of Livonia, MI.

In another contest at featherweight, Cole Ferrell (1-0) makes his hometown ring appearance against Justin Watson (0-2) of Tennessee. As well, Nate Maness of Henderson, KY and Nick Burgos of Salt Lake City, UT make their promotional debut at bantamweight.

Plus, Joseph Creer (2-2) of Columbus, GA and David Simpson (2-3) of Virginia battle it out at light heavyweight. Local heavyweight Dexter Carthon makes his BKFC debut against Joe Ray (1-0) of Martinsville, VA.

In addition, Crystal Van Wyk (1-1) of South Africa meets newcomer Emma Murray of Columbus, GA at strawweight. Rounding out the main card, Braxton Smith of Austin, TX and Alex Davis (1-0) of Utah make their debut at heavyweight.

Among the BKFC 69 prelims, Samuel Samples (1-1) of Athens, GA and Mike Livingston (0-2) of St. Louis, MO go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Daniel Cooper (1-0) of Kuwait takes on newcomer Louis Brewington of Kendall, FL at light heavyweight.

BKFC 69 marks the promotion’s debut in Atlanta, GA.