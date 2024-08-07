Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano set for UFC Paris main event, poster landed

The previously reported bout between Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano has been officially set as the UFC Fight Night main event on September 28 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds contest at lightweight.

France’s 28-year-old Saint Denis (13-2, 1 NC) looks to get back in the win column, following his defeat via second-round TKO against Dustin Poirier in Miami in March. 35-year-old Moicano (19-5-1) of Brazil stopped Jalin Turner in the second round in Las Vegas in April and earned his third straight victory.

Dana White formally announced the matchup as the Fight Night’s main event via a new short video today. UFC CEO also confirmed a middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC) and Brendan Allen (24-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina. The bout serves as the co-main event.

In addition, UFC Paris poster also landed today via post on X.

UFC Paris poster

The current lineup looks as the following: